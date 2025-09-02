Stacey Solomon has just dropped the cosiest autumn range I’ve seen with George Home – these are my top 6 picks
Autumn has well and truly arrived at Pickle Cottage
You know autumn has arrived when the queen of cosy, Stacey Solomon, drops her autumn range with George Home, and you should buckle in as it’s a good one this year!
Stacey’s fifth collection with George Home is now live, with 230 brand new, affordable pieces for every area of your home. Designed to reflect the charm of her home, Pickle Cottage, Stacey has nailed some of the year’s biggest home decor trends in the process, too.
My standout from the new collection has to be Stacey’s stunning Green & Rose tableware. With a stunning dinner plate (£4), cake stand (£14) and teapot (£14), the design is quintessentially Pickle Cottage, with a quaint, vintage look in a cosy autumnal green colourway. If you’ve been a fan of the cottagecore kitchen trend, it would be silly not to pick these designs up, considering how affordable yet stylish they look.
‘I absolutely loved working on this Autumn/Winter collection. It’s full of all the cosy, comforting things I want around me as the seasons change. I’m so proud of how affordable and beautiful everything is, and I can’t wait to see how everyone styles it in their homes,’ Stacey commented about the range.
‘We’re so excited to get ready for the autumn-winter season with the latest drop from our exclusive partnership with Stacey on George Home. Our customers absolutely love Stacey’s collection, and this one will be no different – together, we continue to create a beautiful and affordable collection for them again this season,’ said Julie Varma, Senior Director of George Home.
I’m happy to give up summer and embrace autumn on Stacey’s say-so. In fact, I’d argue her pretty designs help make the transition into the new season even easier.
Which piece is your favourite?
