Kitchen lamps are the underrated buy designed for dark autumn evenings – these are the 5 best places to shop for them

If kitchen lamps were a pub quiz special interest topic, I feel sure I would win every time. While not an obvious addition to a kitchen design, lamps are the perfect way to bring a soft glow to dark corners of your kitchen, adding ambience and much-needed illumination

There is an art to getting the kitchen lamp right, however. Plug sockets might not be in the right spots, or otherwise taken up by small appliances, so looking for rechargeable styles will ensure you can move it around your kitchen to wherever it is most needed - or even across to your dining table.

Additionally, while fabric shades add a traditional touch to a kitchen, they're not the best for a practical area where splashes and spills are commonplace. These 5 spots to shop for kitchen lamps will give you a wonderful place to start when looking for worktop illumination, with something for every budget. Your kitchen lighting ideas will have never looked better.

1. Pooky

What they're known for: Playful colours and interchangeable lamp shades and bases.

It only feels right to begin this kitchen lamp guide with the brand that first brought rechareable lamps to our attention. Pooky seemed to be the brand that really kicked it off with stylish rechargeable lamps in a vast array of colours and patterns - they get people talking and when asked where a particularly beautiful lamp is, the answer is often Pooky.

Pooky is based in the UK and was founded in 2014 by Rohan Blacker, growing out of his previous successful venture, sofa.com. The branding is fun and playful but most importantly the quality is also top notch. While a lamp might feel like a small design purchase, it will feel like a high-quality, carefully designed part of your kitchen.

The brand is well known for their Ikat lampshades and colourful bobbin bases, but I also love the recent additions of luxe marble bases that would look grand on a kitchen shelf or atop an island.

2. Next

What they're known for: Quiet luxury-inspired homewares that look so much more expensive than they are

Next is a high street household name, but you might not know quite how high-end their homewares look. In recent years, they've gone from creating versatile home decor to upping their game with trend-led styles that look undeniably expensive.

If you're a lover of pared-back colour palettes, texture and natural materials, Next will be the perfect place to source a lamp for your kitchen. Opting for a minimal scheme doesn't mean you have to wave goodbye to interest, and Next's lamps are evidence of this.

And if you prefer a classic look then don't fear - Next's new mix and match lighting range rivals Pooky's with colourful pleated shades and bases to match any interior.

3. M&S

What they're known for: Having their finger on the pulse of trends

M&S is a firm favourite on the Ideal Home desk for pretty much all their homeware, but particularly lamps. They continue to raise the bar when it comes to new product releases, and there is always one that goes viral and consequently sells out. Their Kirsten table lamp is almost instantly recognisable now but is popular for good reason - and it looks particularly cute in a kitchen.

M&S lamps are always very affordable too, so you won't have to break the bank to upgrade a small part of your kitchen design. This season, the focus is on earthy shades and natural materials which are well-placed in a homely kitchen.

4. Addison Ross

What they're known for: Rechargeable, colourful bobbin lamps in a sleek, lacquered finish

While Addison Ross certainly have a higher price point than some of the other brands on this list, they had to have an honourable mention for the colourful bobbin lamps that have amassed a somewhat cult following.

Available in 10 shades (with more to come, sshh), their LED bobbin lamp truly has a colour for everyone. I currently have two in my own home, and they move from bedroom dressing table to dining table and often make it to my kitchen worktop when I want to create ambience while cooking. I can vouch for the quality, right down to the pale blue corded charging cable that makes it super easy to recharge. Plus, the battery life lasts up to 10 hours which is plenty for an evening spent chatting around the dinner table.

5. Habitat

What they're known for: Contemporary, design-led lamps at affordable prices

Habitat makes it difficult to get your weekly shop done without falling victim to a few new homeware purchases, and their lamps are no different. Habitat typically has a more modern look, however, their ongoing collaboration with Morris & Co means there is a style to suit every type of property and interior.

I particularly love their rechargeable metal lamps for a kitchen, as they're the ultimate lightweight and slimline design that is so convenient for moving around a room. In addition, the designs mean you won't have to be precious about getting food or sticky fingerprints on them.

What kind of kitchen lamp would take your fancy? I love a rechargeable option that I can move around my home, but depending on the size and layout of your space, you might have room for a more permanent option.