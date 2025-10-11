This is my big kitchen lighting ick, and interior designers agree it's an impractical choice – what you should buy instead

I've waxed lyrical about kitchen lamps; they're the best addition you can make to your kitchen worktops, particularly as the darker evenings roll in, you'll have ambience and illumination in every corner. However, I do have one little niggle - fabric lampshades.

As someone who loves traditional style with tonnes of chintz, I've been a big fan of fabric lampshades for adding texture and softening a look, but they have no place in a kitchen. Quite frankly, the idea of a fabric lampshade being close to a cooking area where grease, cooking fumes and spills are inevitable, is very off-putting.

I spoke to design experts to understand whether this is a complete faux pas, and if so, which kitchen lighting ideas to opt for instead.

(Image credit: Future/James French)

'Fabric lampshades might look charming, but they’re not a great fit for kitchens. Cooking creates heat, humidity and airborne grease, and all of that clings to fabric. Over time, the shade can start to feel sticky or hold on to odours, and it’s almost impossible to clean properly without damaging it,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

Making a kitchen feel cosy and inviting is all about the small accessories that are functional too, which is why, in theory, fabric lampshades should be an adorable addition. However, practical, wipeable materials are absolutely key in a kitchen, unless the accessories are far away from your main cooking space.

'Lighting in a kitchen needs to be both practical and attractive,' Richard echoes. 'Fabric tends to diffuse the light too softly, which can leave prep areas feeling dim. Glass, metal or enamel fittings are much more durable and easy to wipe down, while still looking stylish.'

(Image credit: pooky)

So if you still want to add a cosy feeling to your kitchen with a lamp, which type of shade should you go for?

'If you like the texture of fabric, go for a linen-effect glass or a sealed woven rattan shade instead as they give the same warmth, just without the maintenance,' Richard adds.

Alternatively, as Carina, founder of Studio Raymond explains, 'In a kitchen, I’d always recommend opting for metal, glass or even paper shades instead - they’re much more practical and wipeable, yet still offer beautiful diffused light. Rattan or pleated parchment styles can also work well if you want to retain that softer, decorative feel without the maintenance issues that come with fabric.'

(Image credit: Kitchen Makers)

And if you really can't drag yourself away from the allure of a fabric kitchen lamp, clever placement is the route forward.

'I’d avoid positioning them directly above a hob or main cooking area where they can absorb steam or grease. Instead, I love using fabric shades on rechargeable or table lamps set on a kitchen island or dining table. It’s a charming way to create atmosphere and warmth without the practical drawbacks, and it makes a kitchen feel far more like a living space,' explains interior designer, Laura Stephens.



A kitchen island is the perfect spot to feature a lamp with a fabric shade, and if you choose a rechargeable style, you can easily transition it to a dining table - or even your kitchen worktop if you're doing some careful mess-free cooking.

Do you agree with this kitchen faux pas or are you pro fabric lampshade?