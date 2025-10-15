It's officially roast season – these handy Joseph Joseph will make cooking a Sunday roast fuss-free

Autumn is here, which means it's officially Sunday roast season. While it's a special treat to head out for one, there's nothing quite like hunkering down at home and cooking your own. And with many more blustery weekends ahead, it's the perfect time to invest in some kitchenware to make cooking a roast easier.

Joseph Joseph has the kitchen tools that you didn't know you needed. While I'm sure we all have a spatula and roasting tin to hand, it's the handy little gadgets that Joseph Joseph is known for that will make cooking a Sunday roast run smoothly.

So what exactly is the recipe for cooking a roast with as little stress as possible? My favourite pieces to shop hold the answer.

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

So much of cooking a roast comes down to getting your timings and prep right, but the right kitchenware is the most important part that will take you far. There's nothing quite as frustrating as realising your roasting tins are the wrong size, or your peeler doesn't work properly, making your prep take twice as long. Joseph Joseph products are always innovative - I recently waxed lyrical about their fridge storage that makes it so easy to create room for wine bottles, and their kitchen tools are no different.

I grew up in a household that primarily bought Joseph Joseph kitchenware, so I've long known just how handy the designs are. Not only do they make cooking simple, but they are also easy to store. The Joseph Joseph whisk is a personal favourite of mine that is perfect for making cauliflower cheese, but also folds and stores flat in a drawer - genius.

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

'I get very into Sunday roast season but having the right tools for the job is so important so that I don't spend the entire day in the kitchen,' explains Molly Cleary, Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliance Editor.

'I'm always reaching for my Joseph Joseph mandoline for weeknight meals, but it comes into its own for carrots on a Sunday and the safety grip means I don't have to worry about injuring myself in the process (which would otherwise be very likely!). I've also got my eyes on JJ's 2-in-1 Multi Blade peeler for my potatoes too – I love the fact you can use it for julienning when you need to as well.'

It's all about functionality when it comes to cooking a roast. There's no time to use an aesthetically pleasing chopping board that is a bit cumbersome - instead, I love how Joseph Joseph's foldable chopping boards allow you to tip ingredients straight into the pan for fuss-free cooking.

Shop Joseph Joseph roast essentials

If you invest in some kitchen upgrades now, you'll get to reap the rewards of them every weekend for the rest of autumn and winter. I've got the mandoline in my basket to take my cooking to the next level.