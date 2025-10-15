It's officially roast season – these handy Joseph Joseph will make cooking a Sunday roast fuss-free
Upgrade your essentials now and you'll use them all winter
Autumn is here, which means it's officially Sunday roast season. While it's a special treat to head out for one, there's nothing quite like hunkering down at home and cooking your own. And with many more blustery weekends ahead, it's the perfect time to invest in some kitchenware to make cooking a roast easier.
Joseph Joseph has the kitchen tools that you didn't know you needed. While I'm sure we all have a spatula and roasting tin to hand, it's the handy little gadgets that Joseph Joseph is known for that will make cooking a Sunday roast run smoothly.
So what exactly is the recipe for cooking a roast with as little stress as possible? My favourite pieces to shop hold the answer.
So much of cooking a roast comes down to getting your timings and prep right, but the right kitchenware is the most important part that will take you far. There's nothing quite as frustrating as realising your roasting tins are the wrong size, or your peeler doesn't work properly, making your prep take twice as long. Joseph Joseph products are always innovative - I recently waxed lyrical about their fridge storage that makes it so easy to create room for wine bottles, and their kitchen tools are no different.
I grew up in a household that primarily bought Joseph Joseph kitchenware, so I've long known just how handy the designs are. Not only do they make cooking simple, but they are also easy to store. The Joseph Joseph whisk is a personal favourite of mine that is perfect for making cauliflower cheese, but also folds and stores flat in a drawer - genius.
'I get very into Sunday roast season but having the right tools for the job is so important so that I don't spend the entire day in the kitchen,' explains Molly Cleary, Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliance Editor.
'I'm always reaching for my Joseph Joseph mandoline for weeknight meals, but it comes into its own for carrots on a Sunday and the safety grip means I don't have to worry about injuring myself in the process (which would otherwise be very likely!). I've also got my eyes on JJ's 2-in-1 Multi Blade peeler for my potatoes too – I love the fact you can use it for julienning when you need to as well.'
It's all about functionality when it comes to cooking a roast. There's no time to use an aesthetically pleasing chopping board that is a bit cumbersome - instead, I love how Joseph Joseph's foldable chopping boards allow you to tip ingredients straight into the pan for fuss-free cooking.
Shop Joseph Joseph roast essentials
If you invest in some kitchen upgrades now, you'll get to reap the rewards of them every weekend for the rest of autumn and winter. I've got the mandoline in my basket to take my cooking to the next level.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
