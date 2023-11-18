Home Truths with Emeli Sandé - and why she's always on Christmas Day dishwashing duty

I adore Christmas. For me, it’s about being around family so I go back up to Aberdeenshire where my parents live.

Growing up in Scotland, we lived quite far away from the rest of our family in Cumbria so Christmas was usually just my mum, dad, me and my sister, who I shared a room with. We’d always wake up with excitement at 4am!

Back then I took that special close family time for granted but not now. That togetherness is so important.

Christmas is a beautiful opportunity to get together and really reflect on the year and be with those you hold dearest.