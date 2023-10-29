Home Truths with Emma Bunton - the Spice Girl reveals her love for cleaning

A typical day for me is very busy and often a little chaotic which I think is the same for anyone with kids! We get up at about 6.30am and then it’s time to get ready for the school run.

Once I’m home, I usually start with catching up on my emails. It’s a really exciting time for Kit & Kin as a business - we’re growing quickly and there’s a lot going on. My days are so varied as well which I love, doing different things everyday means it’s always interesting and fun - one day I’ll be at a photoshoot for a new product launch, the next at a meeting about our eco nappy subscription service or catching up with our designer to go over new prints and styles for the next season.