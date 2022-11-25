I love the John Lewis Black Friday sale - here's what, as Ideal Home's Editor, I own and recommend
There are savings of up to 40% off my top product picks right now
John Lewis has been one of my regular go-tos for interiors for as long as I can remember. When I know there's a big sale about to drop (hello, Black Friday!) I get browsing the site to compile my wish-list of products. I'm always on the hunt for homeware, and my husband is usually on the lookout for kitchen gadgets, then we combine our baskets for one epic shopping sesh.
So with plenty of John Lewis Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) up for grabs over the next few days (check out everything currently on offer right now on the website (opens in new tab)), here are my top picks of the John Lewis buys I already own, and fully recommend.
John Lewis Black Friday Editor's pick
Our editors have already shared what they'll be shopping across all brands with their Black Friday 2022 Editors' picks. But with the John Lewis Black Friday sales going strong, I'm rounding up some of the products I already own from John Lewis that I recommend so you can grab your own John Lewis bargain now.
Joseph Joseph Folio Large Plastic Chopping Boards & Storage Case |
was £70 now £56 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
Ok, full disclosure I actually own an older version of these chopping boards, but I can't rave about them enough. They have lasted brilliantly, and the colour-coding makes it easy to dedicate a board to each food type - eg raw meat, fish, veg etc. There's 20% off right now at John Lewis so grab yours now.
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker |
was £119.99 now £79.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
To say I love my SodaStream is an understatement! It's one of my best-ever Black Friday purchases (from a few years ago now). It's brilliant at encouraging me to drink more water, and my son uses it with squash when he wants a fizzy drink. The machine comes with 2 x 1L Bottles and one 60L CO2 Cylinder (which will last you a good while). There's £40 off now at John Lewis for Black Friday.
Denby Halo Speckle Stoneware cereal bowls |
was £66 now £39.60 for set of four at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
Save 40% on this fab set of bowls. We were living with a load of mismatched, chipped cereal bowls so we upgraded to these Denby ones earlier this year and they make breakfast feel like a treat everyday. I love the look of them with their speckle glaze, but these bowls are also sturdy enough to stand up to family life. I plan to expand our Denby Speckle stoneware crockery collection this Black Friday!
Dualit Studio 2 slice toaster |
was £64.99 now £58.49 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
There's only 10% off but this is a classic design and I think it's an awesome buy. Any saving on a Dualit is a good saving. We bought this for my old kitchen, but because it's so sleek and white it works just as well in my new one, so it's a great investment. There's a kettle to match, which I also own.
Kally Sleep Cooling Standard Pillow |
was £50 now £40 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
Save £10 on this cooling pillow. I am a hot sleeper and this pillow is cleverly designed to regulate your temperature throughout the night. As someone who goes through phases of not sleeping (insomnia is the worst) anything that makes the sleep process easier is a win in my book. I prefer a firmer pillow, and this one has a medium to firm tension level which is ideal for those who sleep on their back or side (I'm a side sleeper)
And obviously I have a couple of things on my shopping wish-list this Black Friday. We're at the end of a big kitchen renovation project so I've got a brand new space to kit out. Here's what I have my eye on right now, but I'm sure I'll have more to add by the end of the day!
Ninja Foodi ZEROSTICK Forged Aluminium Non-Stick 8-in-1 PossiblePot |
was £129.99 now £99.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
There's a £30 saving on this non-stick pot from air-fryer supremo Ninja. Designed for multi-purposes including sautéing, steaming, roasting, baking, boiling, braising, simmering and more, I love that it can go in the oven. We're about to swap over from a gas to an induction hob, and this pot is suitable for both hob types so it's super versatile.
Heather Young has been Ideal Home’s Editor since late 2020, and also edits its sister title Style At Home. She is an interiors journalist and editor who’s been working for some of the UK’s leading interiors magazines for over 20 years, both in-house and as a freelancer.
