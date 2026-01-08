Practical purchases can be pretty too – Salter’s new colourful scales are bringing joy to my kitchen this January
The hardest part is choosing which colour to go for
A low spend January is likely on many of our lists of New Year's resolutions - but this doesn't count when it comes to things we actually need, right? Well, that's what I'm telling myself after seeing Salter's new range of colourful electric weighing scales.
When I realised I didn't own my own kitchen scales a few years ago, I immediately went to purchase the same style that my parents owned growing up - the original Salter electric scale. It's reliable, slimline, so it slots into any small drawer, and it's so easy to wipe clean. When it comes to baking, it's undeniably my unsung hero.
So, when I saw that Salter has brand-new electric scales in the same sleek style but in rainbow-inspired shades, I knew I had to upgrade mine.
Practical purchases can often feel super uninspiring and annoying to spend money on, but I'm committed to finding kitchenware that is just as pretty as it is functional. Especially when it comes to items you use every day, it's an easy way to spark joy when they fit your aesthetic too.
The Salter scales have a colour for everyone. Whether you prefer a super bold look with pops of red or you've leaned into the pastel theme in a country kitchen, for £20 you can add to your kitchen colour scheme of choice. They've already proven to be a hit on the Ideal Home team, and our Content Editor for Rooms, Sara Hesikova, has already hit buy.
'A few months ago, I decided that I want even the most utilitarian things I buy for my home to be at least somewhat aesthetically pleasing And it's not actually as difficult as one might think,' Sara explains. 'I was really tempted by the on-trend butter yellow option but I love red and already have several kitchen accessories in this colour so in the end, it was a no brainer.'
Finding storage for kitchenware that you need on hand but might not use every single day can be tricky. I love the slimline design of this Salter scale, and I personally store mine by slotting it neatly into my tea towel drawer.
When spills inevitably occur when baking or cooking it's also really easy to wipe down with a cloth without needing to get into any cracks or crevices.
Shop Salter scales
This is a truly practical purchase but also a great way to introduce colour into your kitchen - you can't go wrong.
