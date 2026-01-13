As soon as I returned home from visiting family over Christmas, I had an almost visceral reaction to my kitchen cupboards. Sure, I already knew my kitchen storage needed some work but the January bug hit hard and it had to be done immediately. Luckily, Joseph Joseph's sale has started, and some of my favourite kitchen storage products are included.

Using January to get your home organised feels like an obvious move to make, but there's a good reason why we seek order and cleanliness after the hectic festive period. A kitchen can be one of the first places to take the hit after copious amounts of cooking, and seeing as January is the month of getting back on track with home cooking, organised cupboards and fridges will make that much simpler.

Joseph Joseph is known for their innovative home storage solutions, and their kitchen products have genuinely changed the game for me. Here's what I have my eye on in the sale.

Fridgestore™ Clear Under-Shelf Storage Drawer £15.20 at Joseph Joseph UK I'm treating my messy and sad-looking fridge to some proper organisation - this under-shelf storage drawer will be perfect for keeping my veggies at eye level and maximising the shelves.

Joseph Joseph continuously saves my life when it comes to kitchen organisation and gadgets. Finding the best kitchen storage ideas can actually become quite expensive, and it's often hard to justify spending this on something so glamorous, which is why I like to wait until the sales to invest in certain brands, like Joseph Joseph, that I know genuinely work and last.

I've been using the brand's SinkTech range for around a year now, and doing so has helped to create and maintain an organised zone that is practical but also looks good.

Joseph Joseph's storage collections are longstanding, so you can easily build upon it over time, rather than investing straight away. The FridgeStore range is another firm favourite of mine as it allows you to build systems in your fridge that actually work for daily life, rather than storage that looks great but never keeps things ordered.

Some products from the DrawerStore and CupboardStore collections are also on sale, which take the same innovative ideas that are in the FridgeStore products to make the same systems for cupboards and drawers.

I was inspired by my parents' cupboards to invest in the DrawerStore cookware organiser, which creates dedicated spots for your pans as opposed to a cluttered leaning tower of Pisa scenario I had going on. If you're lacking space, then the CupboardStore pan holders that slot on the inside of cupboard doors are a great solution for giving pesky pan lids a dedicated home.

Shop the Joseph Joseph kitchen storage sale

The desire to organise rarely hits me but having nice products to start working with certainly makes it much more enticing.