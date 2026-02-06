Amazon's £20 rechargeable bobbin lamp looks just like this more expensive style - it's the antidote to winter blues

It's no secret that we are lamp fiends on the Ideal Home desk, so there's no way an affordable and pretty lamp was going to pass us by without jumping on it. Rechargeable lamps are one of the handiest additions to a kitchen, and it helps when it looks pretty too, just like this Amazon lacquer bobbin lamp.

This Amazon rechargeable bobbin lamp is the perfect affordable alternative for one of my favourite Addison Ross lamps - the rich cherry colour adds a curated, high-end touch to any kitchen worktop and I love positioning mine on a tablescape, too.

The quality of Addison Ross' lamps is high-end and can't be faulted, but for those wanting to try out the trend first, spending a little bit less will be easier to swallow.

The 'unexpected red theory' persuaded me to add pops of red (in any tone) to corners of my home, and I've found the kitchen is the perfect place for it. This cherry red lamp adds depth through the rich colour and a warm glow once it's turned on, which is ideal for a cosy evening ambience.

While I love the cherry colour of this Amazon lamp, it's also available in 4 other shades. The 'Milky White' shade is a delicious cappuccino-inspired colour that will be well-placed in neutral interiors, while the pink and yellow hues add a playful touch.

The lamp can be recharged with a USB-C charging cable, which is situated on the base for easy access. It's also touch-activated, so you can quickly turn it on when cooking or dining without any fuss.

Rechargeable lamps are such a versatile buy - the perfect winter pick me up that is functional too. I tend to move mine around my house, adding light to dark corners that need it the most. Bobbin lamps are a firm favourite on the team too, and our Content Editor for Rooms, Sara Hesikova, has also picked up her own.

'I love my bobbin lamp! I have the cherry red colourway and it sits on my kitchen worktop, illuminating a corner where my kettle and cafetiere also live. It creates the perfect ambiance when I make my evening tea as that corner is all I need lit up during that time of the day and it's super easy to switch on by simply tapping on top of the shade. It's also a nice little injection of colour and the glossy lacquered finish reflects the light beautifully,' she explains.

If you're looking for a mood-boosting buy to get you through the winter months, nothing is as pretty and also practical as a rechargeable lamp. Whether situated on your dining table, on a bedside table or in a living room, you'll get so much use out of some added illumination.