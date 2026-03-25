Easter weekend is finally within arm's reach, and we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief that the daffodils are blooming and the mornings are lighter. With two extra days of leisure on the horizon, I'm sure we're all looking ahead to how we're going to spend the long weekend, whether that be hosting friends and family or indulging in a restorative staycation without any external company.

I'm combining the two by escaping to the Welsh coast with old friends where the only agenda will be long walks and good food, so I've had my thinking cap on as to how to Easter-fy the weekend. Fun, spring-inspired tableware has been popping up on my daily search of the high street's homeware picks, and it's the easiest way to make any breakfast, lunch, or dinner feel special over Easter. I'll be packing some colourful spring napkins, cutlery and chicken egg cosies in my bag to upgrade the existing kitchen ideas.

Of course, you could save these themed tablewares for your main Easter Sunday lunch, but they will also make brunch or afternoon tea breaks feel extra special too. Many of these picks can be reused for hosting throughout spring and summer, while some Easter-themed choices will be perfect for bringing out year after year.

Hop-py shopping!

Whether you invest in a whole new tablescape or simply zhuzh up your existing Easter decor with a rattan bunny, it's guaranteed to make your long holiday weekend feel more special.