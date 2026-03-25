I'm a kitchen editor who scours shops every day – these are the 15 Easter picks I would buy for dining and hosting over the long weekend
Spruce up your table with these affordable picks
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Easter weekend is finally within arm's reach, and we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief that the daffodils are blooming and the mornings are lighter. With two extra days of leisure on the horizon, I'm sure we're all looking ahead to how we're going to spend the long weekend, whether that be hosting friends and family or indulging in a restorative staycation without any external company.
I'm combining the two by escaping to the Welsh coast with old friends where the only agenda will be long walks and good food, so I've had my thinking cap on as to how to Easter-fy the weekend. Fun, spring-inspired tableware has been popping up on my daily search of the high street's homeware picks, and it's the easiest way to make any breakfast, lunch, or dinner feel special over Easter. I'll be packing some colourful spring napkins, cutlery and chicken egg cosies in my bag to upgrade the existing kitchen ideas.
Of course, you could save these themed tablewares for your main Easter Sunday lunch, but they will also make brunch or afternoon tea breaks feel extra special too. Many of these picks can be reused for hosting throughout spring and summer, while some Easter-themed choices will be perfect for bringing out year after year.
Hop-py shopping!
Whether you invest in a whole new tablescape or simply zhuzh up your existing Easter decor with a rattan bunny, it's guaranteed to make your long holiday weekend feel more special.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).