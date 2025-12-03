I'm trying Jamie Oliver's 'get ahead gravy' hack to save time on Christmas Day, using these 3 cookware essentials – even after a decade, it's still a classic

There's no time to waste in my quest to get prepped for Christmas cooking and this week I'm turning to Jamie Oliver's 'Get Ahead Gravy' hack to tick one job off my Christmas to-do list in advance.

Jamie's iconic get-ahead gravy first appeared in one of his Christmas recipes a decade ago, however, he's been making it for 20 years, and it still holds firm as a brilliant way to make delicious gravy without the faff on the big day. It is so simple, but it does involve having the right tools for the job, including the best cookware, a sturdy hand masher for boosting flavour and the right food storage containers for freezing it ahead of the big day.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Editor, I've got an eagle eye for the gadgets and pans that make cooking stress-free - at Christmastime, it's a skill that really comes into its own. These are my picks to help you master Jamie's clever gravy hack (you can find the full recipe on the Jamie Oliver website)

ROAST John Lewis Stainless Steel Roasting Tray, 25cm £28 at John Lewis If you don't already own a reliable roasting tray this one from John Lewis will serve you well all season long. Think roasties, veg and Jamie's gravy hack of course! MASH Joseph Joseph Delta Folding Masher £9.75 at John Lewis Jamie uses a hand masher in his gravy recipe to maximise the taste of his roasted chicken and veg. I think this version from Joseph Joseph is a sure upgrade, with a folding design for easy storage and a curved head to properly get into the edges of your roasting tray. STORE Souper Cubes Silicone Freezer Tray With Lid £19.99 at Amazon You can freeze 250ml portions of gravy with this clever buy and eke out your Get Ahead Gravy during Christmas and beyond with no need for food waste. These genius storage trays have rave reviews from several members of the Ideal Home team for good reason. If you'd rather buy via John Lewis, they have their own excellently reviewed version for £15.

Jamie Oliver has officially christened Saturday 13th December as 'get ahead gravy day'; however, as you're freezing it, you can make it any time from now until the 24th. His advice is to freeze it into portions, which you can then take out to start to defrost two days before you need them.

Ideal Home's Digital Editor Rebecca Knight is certainly a devotee to this method but swears by using her Souper Cubes to keep her gravy frozen in a fuss-free way. The cubes, which are also loved by our News Writer Kezia, are much more convenient than using freezer bags or standard plastic containers, with a silicone material that makes it easy to pop out the portions into a jug to add to your turkey juices.

(Image credit: Souper Cubes)

One of the best things about this Jamie Oliver recipe is that you can afford to be slapdash with the ingredient prep – there's no need to be precise with your cutting as you throw everything in to be roasted.

And instead of an expensive knife, the most important utensil Jamie is using is a hand masher (like this one from ProCook, £5)which he uses to boost the flavour from his chicken wings. If you've already got a go-to masher that you love, then you're already good to go for this hack!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After recently enjoying Jamie's excellent Easy Air Fryer cookbook (now down to £13 via Amazon), which is also packed with clever hacks, I can't wait to get stuck into this festive recipe. Are there any Christmas get ahead tips you couldn't be without in December?