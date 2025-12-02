B&Q have partnered with the charity Shelter and artist and homelessness activist David Tovery to shine a light on homeless children in England this Christmas - with £1 from every real Christmas tree bought now until Sunday (7 December) going straight to the charity.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to opt for a real tree instead of one of the best artificial Christmas trees , let it be this one. The partnership highlights that there will be 172,420 homeless children in England this Christmas, and the donation will go a small way to helping.

To highlight the issue and importance of the subject, David Tovey has created 172 temporary Christmas trees to represent the growing number of children who don’t have a place to call home.

A few of David's designs you can expect to see on show. (Image credit: B&Q)

During this time of year, it can be exciting to browse the best gift guides and attempt to nail some of the hottest Christmas trends , but for many families, this is not the case.

Data from Shelter has revealed that 172,420 Children will be spending Christmas in temporary accommodation this year, with child homelessness on the rise.

Drawing on his own lived experience of growing up in temporary accommodation, David Tovey has created a forest of 172 ‘Temporary Trees’ to represent each child spending this Christmas homeless.

The collection consists of five different designs, which tell a story about families trying to celebrate Christmas when living in temporary accommodation. For example, ‘The Gift That Matters Tree’ depicts the lengths David’s parents would go to create festive joy for their children, despite being homeless at the time.

‘We didn’t have much money, but somehow Mum and Dad always managed to get us presents. One year, we came downstairs, and there was no Christmas tree, but I had a pig-shaped money box. That was it - no tree, just the pig,’ said David.

(Image credit: B&Q)

These trees will be on display at B&Q stores around the UK, and alongside the artwork, £1 of every real Christmas tree sold will be donated to Shelter until 7 December this year. As well as the £1 donation, B&Q will also match customer donations made in-store through Pennies.

‘At B&Q, we believe everyone deserves a safe and secure place to call home, especially during the festive period. Sadly, this isn’t the reality for the 172,420 children currently in temporary accommodation in England. That’s why our ongoing partnership with Shelter is so important and reflects our commitment to helping create better homes and better lives for everyone,’ Joanna Gluzman, Director of Responsible Business, B&Q said.

Shop real trees at B&Q:

Since 2017, B&Q and Shelter have raised over £6 million to support vital services for families in need. So, if you are purchasing a real tree this year, you should consider B&Q’s range.