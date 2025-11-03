Interior designers and stylists share their go-to IKEA table lamps – ‘They subtly enhance and elevate the overall atmosphere of any room’
These are the 4 IKEA lamps that interior pros swear by and come back to time and time again
IKEA is known for its very simple, flatpack furniture available at affordable prices. But IKEA is not just the everyday person’s go-to place for furniture and homeware – professionals like interior designers and stylists love IKEA just as much as we do, but they might opt for different pieces. So I wondered – what are interior designer’s favourite IKEA table lamps?
IKEA’s lighting range is large, filled with endless living room, home office and bedroom lighting ideas. And it’s almost surprisingly good – I regularly find new lustworthy lamps and lighting trends when going through IKEA’s offering, whether it’s the viral IKEA SPETSBOJ table lamp or the most recent matchstick-shaped IKEA STRALA lamp.
But given their professional knowledge and expertise, interior designers and stylists’ go-to IKEA lamps that they swear by would be better informed top picks from the Swedish retailer’s collection. Which is exactly why I was curious to find out which table lamps are their favourite. In all honesty, I wasn’t surprised by their picks…
1. IKEA FADO lamp
‘The FADO table lamp has this timeless, spherical form that feels both sculptural and serene,’ says interior designer Bilal Rehman. ‘From a design standpoint, it’s a great example of how simple geometry can completely change the mood of a space. The frosted glass diffuses light, beautifully softening edges and creating a warm, ambient glow that’s perfect for layering lighting in an interior.’
There is also an IKEA hack to make your FADO lamp a little more colourful – simply by adding a colourful or colour-changing lightbulb like this one from Amazon. Alternatively, you can invest in the pretty much identical Habitat Caliban globe lamp which comes in orange or blue glass, as well as the classic white.
2. IKEA KUDDLAVA lamp
Jo Lane, interior designer and founder at See Your Place, describes the IKEA KUDDLAVA lamp as ‘a very on-trend pleated silhouette that cheats the look of much more expensive brands’. And I couldn’t agree more – the pleated, origami-style design also doesn’t look like something I would normally expect or associate with IKEA.
But as Jo already pointed out, it is a very trendy style of lighting and there are other brands making similar pleated paper table lamps to IKEA’s KUDDLAVA. These would be my top 3:
3. IKEA VARMBLIXT lamp
We’ve all seen the viral IKEA doughnut lamp at this point as it’s become something of an iconic design. After it first launched, it sold out almost immediately. Luckily, now it’s firmly back in stock. But it’s not just people on social media loving it, interior designers are just as enchanted.
‘I’m a fan of warm, atmospheric lighting, so the VARMBLIXT is an obvious winner for me,’ says John Cooper, interior designer and winner of Interior Design Masters Series 6. ‘I love its versatility, it works beautifully as both a table lamp and a wall light, which instantly makes it more adaptable to different spaces. This is the kind of piece that creates a cosy, ambient glow that softens a room’s mood. Its simple, sculptural form has an honest, friendly appeal that feels effortlessly modern.’
But if you’d like to go for something a little different that has a similar look or don’t like to shop at IKEA, here are a few alternatives you can shop, too.
4. IKEA RANARP lamp
‘The RANARP lamp is my go-to for home offices and bedside tables,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘It’s beautifully utilitarian, with a touch of retro factory style, and the adjustable arm makes it feel far more considered than its price tag suggests.’
I love the slightly industrial look of this desk lamp. And I think the lever arm really elevates it. But if you’re after some alternatives, I found a few, too.
Bilal Rehman concludes, ‘Each of these lamps strikes a thoughtful balance between form and function, making them easy to integrate into a variety of spaces. They may not serve as the main focal point, but they subtly enhance and elevate the overall atmosphere of any room.’
