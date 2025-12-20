A New Year means an abundance of fresh inspiration for our kitchen colour schemes, and with that, comes a burning desire to refresh an existing design.

Repainting your kitchen is one of the easiest ways to make this happen. If your cabinetry is still in good knick then all you might need to make your cooking space feel brand new again is a lick of paint. However, there's a lot of factors that impact the likelihood of this project happening, the biggest being how much it costs to paint a kitchen.

But the answer to how much does it cost to paint a kitchen can vary a lot from house to house; things like your kitchen size, the type of paint you want, and of course whether you decide to DIY or hire a professional will see the cost go up or down dramatically. We've spoken to experts to break down exactly how much it costs, and where that money goes.

How much does it cost to paint a kitchen?

(Image credit: Future/Bee Holmes Photography)

'On average, the cost of painting a kitchen DIY might range from anywhere between £150 - £700,' says Fiona Davies, Research Director, Kosy Co Living. 'But you should expect to pay out more if you're hiring a professional or painting additional features such as acrylic kitchen cabinets.'

The range in final prices is wide, which is why it's helpful to break down the cost of the project into separate components. We'll take a look at all the factors influencing how much does it cost to paint a kitchen so you can make an informed decision about what to budget for this project.

1. Size of the kitchen

The size of your kitchen will have the biggest impact on how much paint you need to use, and whether it's a job you can tackle yourself or you'll need to call in a professional for.

'A small kitchen with walls only can be painted for around £100–£200, while a medium-sized kitchen typically ranges from £150–£700, depending on paint quality and preparation. Larger kitchens can exceed £500, particularly if multiple coats or specialist finishes are required,' adds Louis Vanderman, Woodmere’s head kitchen designer.

2. Paint

(Image credit: Future PLC)

The paint itself will be one of your biggest expenses when it comes to painting your kitchen - and you don't want to scrimp, it needs to be durable so that your efforts stand the test of time.

Ideal Home's Editor, Rebecca Knight, tackled her relatively small galley kitchen herself for just under £200.

'I painted my kitchen cabinets and walls myself on a budget, in total the paint and supplies cost me in the ballpark of £170 using 3 tins of Frenchic alfresco paint, a decorator's varnish, primer and two tins of Lust Home paint for the walls. I did use more paint than I needed trying to get a neat finish on the cabinets, but I managed to get the look of a whole new kitchen for that price,' she explains.

'For wet areas like kitchens, I'd recommend using a more durable oil-based paint - which is going to run the price up a little more', adds Fiona. 'You might be looking at anywhere between £15-£30 per litre.'

3. Other materials

Don't forget to factor in other materials you'll need as these can quickly add up. Cutting corners won't serve you well in the long run, so make sure you invest in supplies that will do the job properly.

Painting tools - good brushes and rollers will range in price from £5 - £25, Amazon

- good brushes and rollers will range in price from Paint trays - from £3 - £10, Amazon

- from Painter's tape - anywhere between £2 - £10 per roll. Our favourite is Frog Tape, £6,99, Amazon

- anywhere between per roll. Our favourite is Frog Tape, £6,99, Amazon Drop cloth to protect your floor and furniture - £5 - £10

to protect your floor and furniture - Tray liners if you're using multiple colours - £5 - £10, Amazon

if you're using multiple colours - Primer - if your walls are in poor condition, it's wise to use a separate primer before painting. Primer costs around £15 - £25 per litre

- if your walls are in poor condition, it's wise to use a separate primer before painting. Primer costs around per litre Sandpaper - to smooth down rough spots, if there are any. £1 - £5 per sheet

How much does it cost to paint a kitchen with a professional?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Lizzie Orme)

Hiring a professional to hand paint or spray your kitchen is a tempting option - it saves the hassle of undergoing rigorous prep and means it will be finished faster, but this of course comes at a price.

'Standard brush or roller painting typically costs £200–£550 for a full kitchen, or £80–£100 per cabinet when carried out professionally. While this approach is more affordable, the finish can vary depending on skill and preparation,' Louis explains.

'For a more refined result, spray-painted cabinets are increasingly popular. A full kitchen respray usually costs between £800–£1,600, while premium services, often including factory-level finishes, colour matching and warranties, can range from £1,500 to £7,000, depending on kitchen size and complexity.'

(Image credit: Future)

There are of course many factors that will impact the cost of working with a professional. The condition of your cabinets and how much prep is required might easily add a couple of hundred pounds onto the labour costs. Equally, if you live in a city like London, you can expect to pay a premium.

You could also source a professional to paint the cabinets and do the walls yourself to save money. Having your kitchen sprayed ensures an even finish and takes between 1-3 days, which is perfect if you're on a time crunch.

However, hand painting is an increasingly popular option, creating a more handcrafted feel with organic brush strokes that give a kitchen a high-end look.

Everything you need to paint a kitchen

Kitchen cabinetry is built to stand the test of time, so a paint refresh might be all you need to make it feel brand new again.