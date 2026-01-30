Sorry, Shaker kitchens – this new take on the traditional kitchen style is taking over in 2026

The allure of Shaker kitchen cabinets is that they're timeless and enduring of changing trends, but when much of the kitchen inspiration we see is all focused around the same style, it's only natural that we start to search for something different. So what is replacing Shaker kitchens in 2026? Well, the answer isn't quite as different as you might think.

Slim Shaker cabinets first came across my desk in 2025 as a more contemporary alternative to traditional Shaker doors. Where Shaker kitchen ideas were once reserved for country homes that wanted a super classic look, the style is being used increasingly more in modern family homes that want to create a homely, timeless design.

A Shaker kitchen with a slimmer, more contemporary profile, therefore, works perfectly to replace the thicker, solid wood Shaker kitchens that were once associated with the cabinetry style. Here's why you should give it a try in 2026.

What's replacing Shaker kitchens in 2026?

(Image credit: Davonport)

Shaker kitchens are always going to be a timeless choice for a kitchen layout, but adapting a classic design is always necessary to ensure it works for modern life. Historically, Shaker cabinets were handmade with a thick frame, which took up much more space in a kitchen.

While this style is still available, it's not the best option for small kitchens or innovative kitchen storage ideas. This is where the slim Shaker style comes in; it's a contemporary take on the in-frame style, which features a much more subtle trim. It's less fussy too, which is perfect for those who aren't so convinced by the chunkier, old-school design.

(Image credit: Harvey Jones)

'The rise of skinny shaker cabinetry has been a notable budding trend, reflecting the shift towards understated luxury in kitchen design. It’s a refined, contemporary twist on the much-loved Shaker kitchen. Designed for modern living, blending timeless cabinetry with a sleeker profile, ideal for those seeking understated elegance and functional design,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

The growing popularity of slim Shaker cabinetry highlights a shift in how we define luxury interiors - it's less about being flashy in 2026 and more about understated craftsmanship.

'Another reason micro shaker is gaining momentum is its versatility with colour and finish. Slimmer profiles respond better to deeper, more complex paint colours, as well as natural timber finishes, because the detailing does not compete with the surface itself,' adds Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

From a practical design point of view, slim Shaker doors offer plenty more flexibility in terms of layout and storage.

'Micro shaker gives greater control over proportion. Adjusting rail widths by only a few millimetres can change the entire character of a kitchen, allowing designers to tailor the cabinetry to ceiling height, room width and natural light levels,' Richard continues. 'This level of nuance is why micro shaker has become the preferred alternative to classic Shaker rather than a short-term replacement. It reflects a broader move towards restraint and precision in kitchen design.'

The undeniable truth in its popularity is also that it's much more affordable than traditional Timber in-frame doors. Handmade Shaker doors are in a high price category, whereas slim Shaker often has a moulded lay-on design which gives you a similar look without the costs associated with the added labour.

Slim Shaker is fitting into a new-found kitchen category in 2026 - it's both classic and contemporary, which fits the changing demands of our styles and lives for the year ahead.

As Richard explains, 'It appeals to homeowners who want something more elevated than slab cabinetry but less nostalgic than classic Shaker,' I couldn't agree more.