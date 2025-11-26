IKEA’s sell-out STRÅLA star lamps have received a bold update for 2025 – and this is where to hang one for an authentic scandi look

IKEA’s cult STRÅLA star lights have received a chic new look for 2025, and if you want to add one of these bargain decorations to your Christmas home decor, I asked the experts at IKEA exactly how to style them.

For the past couple of years, IKEA’s STRÅLA star lamp has quickly sold out, making it a cult piece of Christmas decor in my opinion. It’s easy to see how this Scandi-style XL lantern in a seven-pointed star shape became so popular. It’s extravagant yet simple, making it a great statement piece for your home.

And this year, it’s back in a number of new patterns and in a festive red and gold colourway. This is everything you need to know, plus how to style them this Christmas.

If you’re short on budget decorating ideas this Christmas, IKEA is one of the best places to seek inspiration. The £5 STRÅLA lamps look way more expensive than their price tags; your guests would never guess these elegant decorations came from the Swedish furniture giant.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Not to mention that Scandi paper stars have been a huge Christmas trend this year, and the IKEA version are the original trendsetter. Moving on from plainer (although still very chic) white stars, this year you can shop a mix of bold red , checkerboard and delicate gold details . But with many of the new styles already out of stock, you need to get a wiggle on if you want to bring this look home.

‘For VINTERFINT and STRÅLA 2026, we wanted to create a collection that brings together unexpected design and all the traditional holiday elements our customers expect. For the STRÅLA stars specifically, we collaborated with Evelina Kroon and Katie Kirk, who brought their signature design patterns to the range, adding a modern touch that enriches the playful holiday atmosphere,’ commented Maria O'Brian, the Creative Leader for the STRÅLA collection.

‘The design taps into the timeless appeal of Scandinavian simplicity. The seven-pointed star is a classic symbol associated with hope and the festive season. When lit, it provides the ultimate holiday mood lighting: a warm, gentle, and comforting illumination that feels essential as we seek cosiness during the darker, colder months.

‘Lastly, the stars lend themselves perfectly to the oversized decoration trend we are seeing take a hold this year. Their large scale makes an instant, striking statement and provides a strong anchor for festive décor, transforming a space with minimal effort. They offer a simple, effective piece of Christmas joy.’

How to style IKEA STRÅLA star lights

‘Consider using the stars above the dining table to elevate your festive tablescape even further, or hang them in your entrance way to greet guests over the Christmas period. Or decorate a cosy fireplace or mantlepiece with the stars and bring even more fabulous sparkle to your living room this year,’ says Maria.

However, Maria does say the traditional Scandinavian placement of these types of paper stars is in your window dressing. And if you’re going for an authentic look, she has some top tips for styling them.

(Image credit: IKEA)

‘Our key recommendation for styling STRÅLA is to embrace the concept of ' lagom ' - the Swedish principle of 'just the right amount.' The star itself is a bold, sculptural piece, so it is best balanced with simplicity,’ she says.

‘Firstly, play with scale and height. Combine the different sizes available to create visual depth, and interest, elevating your festive window display. Secondly, consider the visual texture. Our STRÅLA stars often feature delicate cut-outs and patterns, which are beautifully enhanced when lit, casting intriguing shadows. Pair them with natural materials like solid wood furniture, woven textiles, or a simple garland of greenery to create an earthy aesthetic.

‘Finally, remember they are impactful even in daylight. Style them against a clean, neutral background—such as a white or pale grey wall—so the geometric shape provides a strong design contrast even before the evening glow begins.’

These stars are selling fast, so if you’ve missed out on the style you want, I’ve found a few more affordable options.

Paper Star Decoration Trio £12.99 at Lights4Fun These stunning lights come in three different sizes, 30cm, 40cm and 60cm. Each has 20 warm LED lights to create a soft glow. Habitat Green Stripe Paper Star Christmas Hanging Decoration Was £5, now £4 at Habitat These paper stars look so stylish. The striking striped design make them perfect adoring your windows, staircases or ceilings. Light Up Spotty Paper Star Hanging Decoration £8 at Dunelm Polka dots have been on of the chicest trends in both fashion and interiors this year. This star has a built in light for a warm, cosy glow.

How would you style the IKEA STRÅLA star lights in your home?