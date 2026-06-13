Warm minimalism is the key to simplicity that isn't boring - this kitchen is the perfect example of how to nail the trend

There's been a colour renaissance in kitchens in 2026, but what if colour simply isn't your thing? Minimalism often gets a bad rep, but when done right, it can be just as warm and inviting as a bold kitchen colour scheme.

This kitchen, as designed by homeowners Alice and Jason with the help of Lick, is the perfect example of how a warm minimalism scheme can be achieved. While the components are pared back and rooted in functionality, the kitchen design certainly isn't lacking style or depth.

Here's how they designed a minimalist space that is perfectly set up for family life.

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(Image credit: Lick)

'Alice and Jason's home is a great example of warm minimalism done well. Throughout the property, there's a clear thread of earthy browns, soft creams and blues that creates cohesion from room to room. Rather than feeling stark or overly pared back, the home feels warm, lived-in and inviting. A careful balance between colour, texture and simplicity,' explains Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick.

'The warm timber tones, natural flooring and textured finishes in the kitchen bring character and depth, while the restrained palette keeps the space feeling calm and uncluttered,' she adds.

The key to achieving a minimalist scheme that has tonnes of warmth, as opposed to feeling cold and uninviting, is to dabble in different textures. Flatness is the fastest route to an uninspiring space, whereas this kitchen still feels interesting despite simple design ingredients.

(Image credit: Lick)

Plywood is a core part of any Scandi-inspired kitchen design. These simple wooden cabinets, often with integrated handles, have a visually unobtrusive look

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'The Plykea cabinetry shows exactly how natural materials can add warmth without overwhelming a space, and the blue accents bring a connection to nature, adding colour that feels organic and timeless rather than imposed,' Tash explains.



'Warm minimalism is really about restraint rather than absence. It's not about stripping everything back, but being intentional with colour, materials and styling choices. The thing that makes it work here is repetition. Alice and Jason have carried the same palette through the whole home, which creates continuity and makes every space feel considered.'

(Image credit: Lick)

So how can you replicate this aesthetic in your own kitchen? If you want to achieve a minimalist look but also want (or need) your cooking space to feel lived-in, these takeaways from Alice and Jason's design will provide inspiration.

'In smaller kitchens, try darker lower cabinets with open shelving above, then colour drench the shelving and walls in a lighter shade of the same tone. The thing open shelving does that cupboards never can is give a kitchen personality,' Tash recommends. 'Alice and Jason's home is a great example of this — the warmth you feel in the space comes as much from the personal touches on display as it does from the materials and colour choices.'