3 simple ways to add colour to your kitchen without repainting – quick, speedy tricks that don't require a paintbrush

It's official - we can't get enough of colour in kitchens. Every playful shade has its place, whether butter yellow, sky blue, or primary red, but figuring out how to incorporate these kitchen trends can be tricky.

While painted cabinets and walls will drench a space in a particular shade, it will require a weekend spent DIYing or calling in a professional to help. If it's not in the budget and time doesn't allow for painting, these easy and speedy tips for adding colour to a kitchen will add plenty of joy to a space with limited investment.

Whether you have an hour spare to move decor around or a weekend to try a DIY hack, you can put the paintbrush down and try these tips instead.

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1. Keep crockery on display

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

One of the simplest ways to introduce a new kitchen colour scheme is by showcasing everyday pieces of kitchenware - it's a clever decor trick that doubles up as practical storage.

Open shelving in lieu of wall cabinets acts as a focal point in your design and is a useful spot for storing everyday cooking items that you need to reach for.



'Ceramics, fresh flowers, coloured glassware, and artisanal cookware displayed on open shelving or worktops are an effortless way to introduce seasonal colour. Rich greens, earthy terracottas, or buttery yellows can soften the room and create a layered, lived-in feel,' explains Tom Howley, creative design director at Tom Howley.

The beauty of this is that you can make use of things you already own, and also add decorative touches that you collect along the way, whether on holidays or at antique markets.