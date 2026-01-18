Is using ChatGPT the secret to a successful kitchen reno? An interiors pro reveals the 4 ways she used it make hers easier

It's undeniable that we're now living in the age of AI, but truly getting to grips with everything it can be used for can feel overwhelming. While AI might be handy for rewriting emails and recipe ideas, assisting with a kitchen renovation is where it comes into its own.

There's a lot to think about when designing a new kitchen. Choosing cabinetry, worktops and flooring are big decisions to make, but they pale in comparison to figuring out planning permission, budgeting costs and project managing your own renovation.

This is where ChatGPT comes in - you might have already dabbled in using it to reconfigure your layout, but there are so many more ways to use it for kitchen renovation expertise, as interior designer and creator Matilda Bea explains.

1. Estimating renovation costs

(Image credit: Siobhan Doran)

When you're beginning to think about a kitchen renovation, the biggest question will be budget. How much you expect to spend, where you can save, and how much extra you should budget as a buffer are all questions you can ask ChatGPT. It's also useful for getting an approximate price estimate for specific work that you need to be completed by builders, particularly if you're unfamiliar with the work and don't want to overspend.

If those price estimates come back a little higher than you had planned for, Matilda explains that AI is also a useful tool for finding more affordable alternatives. When working with an interior design client, she explains how a particular kitchen flooring they wanted was thousands of pounds over budget, and how she found a workaround.

'So l put into ChatGPT that this is the sample that they love, but it's too high in budget. I live in this area, and are there any other suppliers like this near me that it wouldn't take too much time to go and visit to see if they have like alternatives?,' she says. ChatGPT was able to pull up a list of local suppliers with similar products that proved fruitful for her client.

2. Rules and regulations

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

If you don't work in the trades and haven't undertaken a renovation project before then rules and regulations can feel like a bit of a minefield. For a regular kitchen refit it's unlikely you'll need to be mindful of these, but if you're undertaking a side return extension to extend your kitchen, then you'll need to be clued up.

Matilda explains how she had a noise complaint from a neighbour, so used ChatGPT to understand the full details of noise regulations when renovating, so the issue could be resolved quickly.

However, remember that ChatGPT is not a flawless information source. It should only be used as a jumping-off point. It still pays to do your own research and seek out advice from trusted websites and experts on top of any advice it throws up.

3. Sourcing products

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

If you're anything like me, you'll probably have folders full of screenshots of beautiful interiors and Pinterest boards bursting at the seams, but translating this to your own home can be difficult.

Matilda explains how ChatGPT has allowed her to source items for her own home by uploading inspiration images onto the platform.

'I found these like beautiful terracotta aisles for a kitchen floor, however, I had seen this photo on Pinterest where it almost looked like it had screed on the top, so it was more whitewashed. I then used ChatGPT to figure out if I were to buy these, how can I get this result, and then I spoke to the builders to determine if they could do it,' Matilda explains.

4. The added extras

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

You've finally reached the end of your renovation project and now it's time for the fun part: decorating.

Adding the finishing touches to your kitchen makes all of the hard work worth it, but there's also a lot of pressure to get it right. If there's a few accessories or pieces of art you have your eye on, then taking a photo of your existing space and asking ChatGPT to add these items in will help you to visualise the space.

It might bring up styling opportunities you hadn't even thought of, or simply inspire you to move things around a bit.

Using AI can feel daunting, but it can be a super useful tool for visualising your space and also getting your head around the nitty-gritty of finances and regulations. It's well worth giving a go for your next project, whether big or small.