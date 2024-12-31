10 side return extension ideas to make the most out of the additional space

If you're home allows, these side return extension ideas could have a hugely positive impact on your home. When adding to the footprint of your home, it can often mean sacrificing precious garden space. But fortunately, if your home has an alleyway at the side, it's likely a redundant space. By using this space to build an extension - a side infill or side return extension specifically - you can drastically improve your home's layout and how you live in it.

And when it comes to extension ideas, there is a lot you can do with a side return extension, which despite being small, can have a big impact. Experts at Resi explain, 'Side returns are often applied to Victorian terraced properties as a lot of them possess alleyways in their configuration. By filling in this side alleyway, L shaped properties are squared off, creating that all important additional space.

'The perks of a side return extension compared to other common extensions, like a rear extension, is that it tends to use up ‘dead space’, rather than the best parts of your garden. Ideal for anyone living in areas where green space is at a premium.'

Will you be incorporating any of these side return extension ideas in to your home?

1. Reconfigure existing space at the same time

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Alasdair MacIntosh)

Whenever you are adding more space to your home, whether a single storey extension, or a double-storey addition, you'll need to reconfigure your existing space. This is to ensure that new spaces are well integrated and work harmoniously with the existing space.

This could involve knocking down internal walls, bricking up or adding new doorways or potentially even building new partition walls.

2. Think about energy efficiency

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

In light of the high energy prices of recent years, homeowners are even more clued up on how to save energy in their homes than ever before. But while reducing your energy consumption in your every day home life, you can also take this into account when adding new space with a side return extension.

Simon Bones, CEO of Genous says: 'If you’re considering a side return extension, you’re probably extending your kitchen, maybe adding windows, possibly thinking of underfloor heating – and your current boiler may not be up to being retained.

'But before just replacing the boiler, it may be worth thinking about how to future-proof the property with a heat pump and potentially other energy efficiency measures.

'Even better is that if you’re extending your mortgage to do the work, some mortgage companies will lend at a preferential rate if you use 50% of the money on energy improvement measures, so planning to reduce your heat loss, move to a heat pump and perhaps install solar panels can put money in your pocket and reduce the cost of some of your extension borrowing.'

3. Bring light deep into the floorplan

(Image credit: Resi)

Whatever kind of extension you add, moving windows outwards can leave the centre of the floorplan dark and dreary, so make sure you consider how you can flood the new space with natural light. Rooflights can be key for a successful side return extension project as they bring in light from above, which can ensure light gets deep into the floorplan and ensuring you end up with a light and airy space.

But rooflights can be expensive. Consider carefully whether you need them to open, or whether fixed rooflights will be more than enough to achieve the look you want. Moreover, standard sizes are cheaper than bespoke, so bear this in mind when budgeting for your project.

4. Choose a complementary design

Side return extensions tend to be found on period homes, especially Victorian terraces. When it comes to the external look of your extension, it can be incredibly difficult to match the exterior of the existing property, leaving you disappointed in the end result.

However, by opting for a complementary or contrasting design, rather than trying to replicate your existing home, you can avoid a pastiche, and create something stylish and eye-catching instead.

5. Consider continuous flooring throughout

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Veronica Rodriguez)

When you're adding new space to an existing home, often the sign of a successful scheme is that the new space feels like it belongs to the house and fits seamlessly with the original property. One key way to do this is to use continuous flooring throughout the side return (and even other rooms on the ground floor). Not only will this bring the whole space together, but it will also make it look more spacious.

6. Zone the space

(Image credit: Resi)

If you are hoping for an open plan space as a result of your side return extension, it can be a good idea to create clear zones so it feels carefully considered.

A kitchen island can be used to separate the kitchen from the rest of the space, while rugs are a great way to zone any seating areas. Similarly, you can zone the space with lighting - for example, pendant lights over the dining area make that area feel separate from the kitchen, evenin an open plan scheme.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Katie Lee)

7. Be space efficient

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

While side return extensions can undoubtedly be effective, they are small, and that means you need to be careful to make the most of the space.

A single line galley kitchen idea can look great in this scenario, but adding too many bulky wall units can feel oppressive in the room. Instead, try to incorporate some open shelving to combat the issue. If you are really keen on wall units, then try those with glass fronts to prevent it feeling too heavy.

8. Install a glass wall

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Chris Snook)

Create a seamless indoors/outdoors feel in your side return extension by adding fixed glazing in the form of a full floor-to-ceiling window. This can also help to flood the space with natural light which can not only make it feel bigger, but also create a healthier home.

But this only works if you have alternative doors to the garden, otherwise, you'll be able to see your outdoor space, but not actually get to it.

9. Add clever storage in the side return

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

In any home, storage is key, and this is no different when you are adding more square footage. But this can be tricky in a relatively small space. Make use of the available vertical surfaces by adding a full wall storage, or above head storage, or even incorporate one of these shelving ideas to keep all your gorgeous dinnerware, glassware and more tucked neatly away.

10. Add an island

(Image credit: Resi/HPH London)

Even if your original kitchen isn't that wide, extending out to the side return can mean you can include both an island for more kitchen storage and a family dining table too. As long as there's a pathway to the garden, you shouldn't need to compromise on either.

To make the most of these side return extension ideas, it's best to consult with design and build professionals to make sure this is the best and most suitable option for your home and budget. Reach out to the experts below.

The Federation of Master Builders, 020 7242 7583, www.fmb.org.uk, has details of registered tradesmen.

Local Authority Building Control, 020 7641 8737, www.labc-services.co.uk, can advise on applying for Building Regulations Approval.

The Institution of Structural Engineers, 020 7235 4535, www.findanengineer.co.uk, has details of engineers.

Royal Institute of British Architects, 020 7580 5533, www.architecture.com, has a list of architects in your area.