The Lidl Christmas advert 2022 is here – featuring an unlikely star

The Lidl Christmas advert is out! There's no denying it, these days, the arrival of seasonal ads is a sure sign the countdown to Christmas has begun.

In 2021, Lidl's futuristic festive ad showed us a glimpse into what Christmas might look like in the future. This year, Lidl tells the heartwarming story of a teddy bear's brush with fame.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Lidl Christmas advert 2022

In the advert, which you can view here (opens in new tab), a tiny Lidl Christmas jumper makes an unlikely celebrity out of a little girl's bear. Lidl Bear becomes a rising star who can't go anywhere without fans stopping to take photos.

Everyone wants a piece of him, and soon he's living the high life complete with red-carpet appearances and trips on private jets. He even inspires a TikTok dance trend and has a biography published.

Lidl Bear enjoys his glamorous new existence but meanwhile, the little girl back home misses her bear and hopes for him to return home for Christmas.

(Image credit: Lidl)

'What stands Lidl Bear apart from other Christmas characters is its hilarious, deadpan expression,' says Claire Farrant, Marketing Director at Lidl GB. 'By displaying no emotion it manages to create humour and deliver our message about what’s actually important this Christmas.

'You also won’t be seeing Lidl Bear for sale in any of our stores – because, in the face of unrealistic Christmas expectations and pressure, we know what really matters is being with the people we care about,' Claire Farrant adds.

The Lidl Christmas advert 2022 will hit screens on Friday, November 4th during the ad break on ITV's Coronation Street. You may have already spotted Lidl Bear popping up across the country in newspapers and on social media, as the advert has been teased ahead of its premiere.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Lidl is asking everyone who can spare a bear and other toys to give to those in need this Christmas. Shoppers can drop off new and unopened toys and games to be gifted to children that need support in their local area. Donations can be anything from a small stocking filler to something bigger, and sought-after items include toys, games, books, puzzles, and arts and crafts, for a range of ages.

Lidl has committed £250k for charities during the festive period – including a £125k donation for the toy bank initiative – and has also pledged to donate more meals than ever over the festive period. The supermarket will also donate a selection of festive food items as part of its regular food donations.

These will go to local charities and community groups, which together with their food surplus programme will equate to over 1 million meals.