Welcome to Ideal Home Room Recipes, where we share the key ingredients for creating a style-savvy and cohesive room scheme.

Calm, warm and wonderfully enveloping, Japandi is an enduring interiors trend that we've been seeing popping up in the most stylish of homes over the last few years, and that shows no sign of fading in popularity anytime soon.

This Japanese-meets-Scandinavian look is the perfect fusion of timeless Scandi simplicity and a Japanese appreciation of raw materials. We're talking a sleek yet warm combination of clean lines and uncluttered spaces, softened by natural textures, earthy tones and a focus on craftsmanship.

Organic shapes, wood tones and pieces that are all about texture form the foundation of a Japandi scheme, and can be adapted for any room in your home, from bedrooms right through to kitchens and bathrooms. It's one of our favourite ways to elevate a living room – the result is a space that has a clean, contemporary feel but also offers a cosy vibe. Think pared-back without being stark, and inviting without being fussy.

Immerse yourself in our edit of stylish pieces, curated to make bringing classic Japandi style to your living space easy.