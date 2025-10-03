Will Japandi rule your living room in 2026? Interior experts weigh in
This is how the trend and timeless design style is set to evolve in the coming year
If you love the serene minimalism of Japanese style and the warmth and simplicity of the Scandi aesthetic, you’re going to love Japandi. This design style merging the two has been around for at least a decade, and one space where it particularly shines is the living room. But are Japandi living rooms still going to be on trend in 2026?
The answer is yes. In fact, I’ve been seeing this trend even more frequently as of late, and the experts agree, so those Japandi living room essentials will be just as relevant in the future as they are now. But just like any living room trend - even as timeless as Japandi - changes and evolves over time.
Already in 2025, the design style got a little update, owing to the growing popularity of brown shades, largely owing to Pantone’s colour of the year, Mocha Mousse.
‘In 2025, the style has evolved to embrace warmer, softer brown tones alongside the traditional neutral palette of oat, stone and beige,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘The addition of brown makes living rooms feel warmer and cosier while still maintaining a clean and minimal aesthetic that is perfect for modern homes.’
There are a few more changes coming for Japandi in 2026 which will make the look more relevant than ever. So if you’re looking to redecorate your living room anytime soon or invest in some new pieces for your lounge and have been considering the Japandi style, consider this your go ahead.
What exactly is Japandi?
First thing’s first, let’s clarify what exactly this style is. Similarly to wabi sabi living room ideas, Japandi references the Japanese aesthetic but with the added Scandinavian influence on top.
‘Japandi is where Japanese minimalism meets Scandinavian warmth,’ says Kelly Collins, interior designer and head of creative at Swyft. ‘It blends the clean, zen aesthetic of Japanese interiors with the cosiness and functionality of Scandi design.'
'Both design traditions share a love of simplicity, natural materials and craftsmanship so they blend together very naturally to create a style that is both serene and inviting.’
Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse, continues, ‘We’ve seen a growing appreciation for Japandi interiors. This aesthetic rose in popularity in response to the modern desire for calm, meaningful spaces that are both elegant and intentional.;
'The colour palette is soft and earthy, leaning into a spectrum of warm greys, stone beiges, clay whites and charcoal blacks. These subdued tones create a tranquil backdrop that encourages relaxation and serenity, while allowing natural textures to take centre stage.
‘What makes Japandi so compelling is its quiet elegance and deep restraint, where every element feels carefully chosen rather than simply styled. In a living room, every piece of furniture is functional as well as stylish and each piece is thoughtfully considered.’
How is the Japandi look changing?
Even though Monika Puccio, Sofa Club’s head buyer, says that ‘Japandi will stay relevant as long as minimalism, sustainability, and wellbeing remain at the heart of design conversations. It’s a lifestyle philosophy rather than just a fleeting trend.’
That doesn’t mean Japandi is immune to changing and ever evolving tastes.
The addition of brown to the central Japandi living room colour scheme was new this year and the colour palette is set to expand even further in 2026 with even more texture and layering thrown into the mix.
‘What we’ll likely see in 2026 is more layering of colour and texture into the look, perhaps warmer tones and richer textiles creeping in, but the core idea of calm, functional, design-led living spaces will stay,’ Kelly at Swyft says.
Monika at Sofa Club adds, ‘Expect to see more texture and mood added to Japandi spaces in 2026, evolving it into a richer version with subtle layering and depth.’
My Japandi living room top picks
Any good living room design starts and ends with the best sofa. And this new modular design from DUSK with its low profile and softly curved edges screams Japandi.
Not only is this Habitat table lamp a perfect alternative for more pricey styles, the pebble-shaped mango wood base also screams (or quietly whispers) Japanese serenity.
But most of all, expect to see Japandi living room styles popping up even more than before. I predict you’ll be obsessed with this style this time next year. Mark my words!
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
