Most popular sofa of 2025 – this is the sofa style you couldn’t stop looking at this year
This is the sofa that you (and I) clicked on and bought the most in 2025
Choosing and buying a sofa is a big investment for every one of us as they don’t only cost quite a lot of money, but a sofa is a long-term investment that should last you at least 10 years. That’s why when I recommend a sofa or a sofa brand to you, it’s because I really believe in it – and I thoroughly approve of the most popular sofa of 2025 that you, our readers, looked at and bought the most of, which is the John Lewis Draper II Medium 2 Seater Sofa.
Why? Because this sofa is the top-rated style in the Ideal Home best sofas buying guide that I’ve put together. And it means the world that you trust my judgment on sofas enough to base your purchase on it. I’m glad to see you like the John Lewis Draper sofa as much as I do because it’s a true all-rounder.
Most popular sofa 2025
The John Lewis Draper sofa might not be the most unique sofa design out there but perhaps that’s exactly why it’s so popular – it’s super versatile and a crown-pleaser. It simply ticks all the necessary boxes – it’s comfortable, sleek and stylish with narrow legs elevating it off the ground for an airy and light look which makes it the perfect small living room idea, it’s available in over 80 upholstery fabrics, while also not costing a fortune.
The price point starts at £1199 for the 2-seater size (which was the most popular one). The backrest is also decently high (but not too much) to provide enough support, while the seat and back cushions are removable for easy maintenance.
Runner-ups
But the John Lewis Draper sofa wasn’t the only sofa design you were loving this year – in fact, these are the two close runner-ups in your list of favourites
Next's Crosby sofa is a fairly new release from the brand but one I was instantly impressed with. Not only because it's a modular sofa - and I'm known for being a huge fan of sectionals - but also because it comes with internal storage while also being comfortable, stylish and reasonably priced.
That's right, another John Lewis sofa! Apparently, you couldn't get enough of them this year as the John Lewis Pleat sofa was hugely popular too, according to our shopping stats. As soon as I saw this sofa at John Lewis autumn/winter 2025 press preview, I was obsessed with the curved, Art Deco-inspired shape, uniquely pleated base and default brown chenille upholstery (but it's also available in several other fabrics and colours).
And as we’re heading into the New Year, I’m sure these picks will still hold up in 2026. So if you’ve had your eye on any of these sofa designs, this would be the best time to invest while the Boxing Day and Winter sales last.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.