The bedroom is one of the most important rooms in the house – it's where we retreat of an evening to unwind, relax and get some rest. So, it's important to create an environment that not only looks good, but makes us feel good too.

When dreaming up bedroom design ideas, we know how important it is to give your space a calming and clutter-free vibe. In fact, styling tips like these work to encourage good sleep hygiene.

But, your sleep space should not feel sterile. Just like any other room in your home, your bedroom will benefit from a pop of personality. If you’re struggling to balance the two, we have just the bedroom trend for you. Introducing: modern luxe.

What is the modern luxe trend?

As the confident colours and curves of Art Deco design meet the timeless simplicity of the established quiet luxury bedroom trend, the result is a look that adds both dramatic sophistication and a sense of calm to your bedroom.

‘The modern luxe look is popular as it delivers a sense of calm, cosy comfort and elevated sophistication all at once,’ says Helen Shaw, Director of Marketing at Benjamin Moore. ‘In a time when bedrooms are increasingly viewed as sanctuaries, this style offers the perfect blend of warmth and refinement from the moment you wake up to unwinding in the evening.’

However, unlike its more minimal sibling, the modern luxe trend favours a bolder palette. The striking curves and opulent materials that define quiet luxe still come through, but modern luxe offsets this with an increased use of colour.

‘The modern luxe look blends comfort with quiet sophistication,’ adds Kris Manalo, Creative Lead at Atkin and Thyme. ‘Paired back shapes, soft curves, and luxurious textures create a hotel-like personal sanctuary bedroom that inspires calm and relaxation.’

Ultimately, the modern luxe trend is all about combining deep hues, decadent shapes and metallic finishes together to create a space that is cocooning as it is chic.

Get the look

When used in the bedroom, the modern luxe look excels. It offers an elegant, boudoir vibe while maintaining the air of cosy comfort which makes bedrooms so inviting.

‘Bedroom spaces are sanctuaries from which to escape into, and the popular modern luxe style offers a subtly curated and comforting aesthetic,’ says Daniel Smith, Founder of Danetti. Here’s how to make it work.

1. Choose a rich palette

‘Colour is one of the easiest ways to ensure you achieve a scheme that feels designed and expensive,’ says Helen. So, be bold with your palette to nail the sense of modern splendour that is intrinsic to this look. Saturated shades of red, blue and green are great choices. Not only do they capture the look, but they are also sleep colours. Or, pick an earthy brown for an elevated neutral approach.

‘For the ultimate statement, opt for an all-encompassing, floor-to-ceiling finish in one colour family – a technique known as colour capping ,’ suggests Helen. ‘This is an excellent way to achieve a soothing and cohesive scheme while introducing subtle depth and elegance.’

2. Embrace eye-catching curves

While they help to add intrigue and drama, curves can also help to balance the look. ‘Shape is important, with gently curved silhouettes and sculptural forms adding a sense of softness and flow that complements the overall feeling of relaxed sophistication,’ agrees Kris.

Incorporate subtle curves through your headboard and mirrors for a subtle approach. Or, make use of statement lighting for a bolder approach. ‘Sculptural, accent lighting serves as both functional and ornate, casting a golden glow that effortlessly elevates the ambience of a room,’ says Daniel.

3. Layer plush materials

Confidence is key in nailing this look, so don’t be afraid to experiment with texture. ‘A key element of modern luxe is creating depth with sumptuous layered textures,’ says Kris. ‘Use furnishings upholstered in linens, boucle, and velvets to provide a soft palette that inspires relaxation.’

But remember, less is more. ‘Every piece should feel intentional with a quality over quantity approach to styling,’ says Daniel. So be mindful not to overwhelm the space when it comes to layering throws, blankets and cushions.

4. Add dark wood accents

A rising trend in its own right, dark wood lends itself beautifully to this look. ‘Materials like richly grained woods and tactile linens will introduce an organic warmth and textural depth to ground a room,’ says Daniel. What’s more, it's an easy material to add to the bedroom, whether through a subtle lamp base or a larger piece of furniture, such as the bed.

Will you embrace the modern luxe look this winter?