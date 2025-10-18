This year's fashion 'it' brand has a new homeware collection – it embodies the best autumn trends, and the kitchenware instantly caught my eye

Damson Madder might not immediately be on your radar when it comes to homeware, but it's one you should certainly add to your go-to list for kitchenware and ceramics. The fashion brand, famed for its colourful patterns and oversized silhouettes, launched its first homeware collection a year ago and it's safe to say its latest launch embodies autumn and the top kitchen trends.

It's difficult to pin down the exact Damson Madder aesthetic, but it's quirky patterns and colour combinations are the perfect way to inject a playful energy into your interiors. Their latest launch includes tableware that I'm highly coveting, alongside cushions and pet accessories so you can create a fully coordinated scheme. It's fun, eclectic but the neutral colour palette running throughout means it will be right at home in any kitchen.

(Image credit: Damson Madder)

Brown is one of the biggest colour trends of the season, and one that has found its home in the kitchen. If you aren't quite feeling ready to try this colour trend on cabinetry, warming up a scheme with brown accessories and tableware is a fast way to create an inviting and homely space ready for autumn and winter.

The harlequin pattern is a trend I've seen peep through for this season on clothes, so it's only natural that it has also made its way to homeware. It's an evolution of the cottagecore trend we saw dominate last year, it has the same down-to-earth aesthetic with a fresh, fun take. What I love about this pattern is that it feels classic too, so you don't need to worry about pieces dating.

(Image credit: Damson Madder)

Alongside the harlequin print, the collection has polka dot, patchwork and striped homewares, leaving something for everyone. If you want to give your bedroom the cosy treatment, the patchwork quilt evokes a traditional atmosphere destined for snuggling up. The harlequin frilly cushion would look just as sweet on a bed as it would on an armchair, too.

These are the kitchen picks that caught my eye - the mugs are perfect for slow weekend mornings, and the large harlequin platter would look right at home on a tablescape when hosting friends at home.

This season is all about finding small joys within our homes - this collection is sure to spark just that.