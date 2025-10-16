M&S's new collection with designer Bella Freud includes super stylish homeware that looks so expensive – it's already selling out fast
The cult designer’s M&S collection sold out in under a day last year, so buy now or regret later
The M&S x Bella Freud collaboration was massive news in fashion when it dropped last year, selling out in two hours. This year the designer collaboration is back and they've included some stand out homeware pieces!
The British designer Bella Freud is famous for her luxurious slogan jumpers which usually come with a three figure price tag or her candles that are on par with the likes of Jo Malone. So it is no surprise that when she launched a budget-friendly collection last October with M&S it sold out in record time.
This time around, the designer has collaborated with M&S on a gifting range that includes some of the best diffusers, candles, tableware and blankets featuring her signature style. The range only launched this morning, but is already selling fast.
These are the pieces the Ideal Home team are running to the checkout with. This is what to buy now or regret later.
'Embroidered napkins have been a big trend this year, and if the kitsch styles aren't quite your thing, then these chic cream and black napkins will be perfect. They're subtly festive but will work all year round,' says Ideal Home's Kitchen Editor Holly Cockburn.
This beautiful pure wool throw with the slogan 'Oh Happy Day' is a steal at £69. The right burgundy colour is one of this autumn's biggest home decor trends, but the blanket-stitch border and herringbone pattern feel timeless.
'Bella Freud's own brand candles used to always be at the top of my wish list back in the day as they were the 'it' buy, similarly to her jumpers. So the excitement was high when I saw that this drop of her collab with M&S included both candles and diffusers - this one with notes of tobacco and cocoa will be perfect for the autumn and winter months,' say Room Decor Editor Sara Hesikova.
If you love the Anthropologie icon juice glasses but not the price tag then these should go straight into your basket. They £15 for the set of two and dishwasher safe.
If anything's on your wish list, make sure you head to the check out fast!
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.