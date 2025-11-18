This is the decorating trend for people who *really* love Christmas – and it involves putting a tree in the most surprising place

When you put your Christmas decorations up, do you think about decorating every room in the house? More specifically, do you ever think about decorating your bathroom? Well, it seems more and more of us are, as interior design experts have revealed a spike in Christmas bathroom decor, and even bathroom Christmas trees!

Yep, you heard me right. Decorating bathrooms and even bathroom Christmas trees are an emerging Christmas trend this year. But even I’ll admit, it’s a rather charming way to ensure the festivities fill your whole home.

If you love the festivities, this is the place to add one of the smaller best artificial Christmas trees. It’s a decorating trend gaining momentum, too. It’s up to you to decide, however, whether you think it’s genius or bonkers.

What's the trend?

Every year, Christmas decorating gets bigger and bigger. Gone are the days of simply hanging baubles and tinsel from your tree. Now, we have garlands, bedding, outdoor lighting, crockery, tableware and even Christmas towels to contend with. And bathroom Christmas trees seem to be the icing on the cake.

‘This Christmas, Brits are embracing the idea of transforming everyday spaces into little pockets of luxury, whether it’s through the Ralph Lauren-inspired heritage trend or, surprisingly, by decorating the bathroom! Research from Balsam Hill reveals that more than one in ten Gen Zers now add festive touches to their bathrooms. But as this is a high-traffic, functional space, knowing how to style a bathroom tree safely and beautifully is key,’ comments Whinnie Williams, Interior Designer and Trends Forecaster for Balsam Hill .

In fact, experts at Balsam Hill found that one in 10 of us were planning to decorate our bathrooms this Christmas.

‘It’s no wonder bathroom Christmas trees are trending, with Kim Kardashian sharing her decorated bathroom with millions of followers every year. The bathroom Christmas tree trend is the next evolution of the ‘every room gets a tree’ trend,' says Alex Woods, bathroom expert at Victorian Plumbing .

'We’ve seen Christmas trees in people’s living rooms, bedrooms, and hallways, so why not the bathroom? Not only does it add comfort and warmth, but it ties the bathroom into the house’s overall Christmas decor theme.'

How to style bathroom Christmas trees

Now, if you’re coming round to the idea of decorating your bathroom for Christmas with a festive tree, it’s important to know there is an art to styling them, as well as some materials you should never use.

‘As with anything you introduce to a damp environment, safety should always come first. Avoid pre-lit trees, as moisture can get into the lights and cause a hazard. I’d also recommend steering clear of glass baubles that might break,’ says Whinnie.

‘Instead, opt for an unlit tree and decorate with lightweight, shatterproof ornaments or natural accents. Miniature trees are ideal for bathrooms, so try placing one on a vanity, cupboard, or plant stand to bring festive cheer without overwhelming the room.

‘If your bathroom doesn’t have space for a tree, you can still weave in seasonal charm. A few subtle sprigs of greenery or berry picks in a vase and paired with candles, can offer a gentle nod to the festive season while keeping the look spa-like.’

You could also try using IKEA’s iconic peg tree to hang your towels and robes as a festive, yet practical nod to Christmas. Alternatively, here are a few more styles to get your bathroom in the festive spirit.

Habitat Habitat 1.5ft Hard Needle Small Christmas Tree £5 at Argos A mini, artifical tree is best to use as they don't take up much space. Next Natural Christmas Gingerbread 100% Cotton Bath Mat £20 at Next If a tree is impractical in your bathroom, a festive bath mat is a lovely touch. Marks & Sparkle™ Mandarin Clove & Cinnamon Townhouse Light Up Candle £10 at M&S Having bought relatives this candle for Christmas, I have it on good authority it smells delicous. Light it and have a festive bath.

Considering how often we use our bathroom, it makes sense to have a little festive decor. What do you say? Yay or nay to bathroom Christmas trees?