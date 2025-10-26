I'm 'Cosy-maxxing' at home this autumn – and these 6 Primark buys are how I'm doing it in style
Being cosy is so in right now
I couldn’t be happier to say that cosy is everywhere right now. Thick, fluffy throws, snuggly bedding, bed socks and hot chocolate, how could we ever want to move off the sofa? Of course, social media has a name for this winter warmer of a trend. Cosy-maxxing is everywhere right now, and Primark’s latest collection is nailing the trend.
We called it back in January; ‘cosy’ would be the defining mood of 2025’s biggest home decor trends. With a focus on wellbeing at an all-time high, we want our interiors to feel cosy, calming and safe.
Enter Primark. Their collection is packed with rich, creamy neutrals, soft textures and lots of faux fur; it’s perfect for hunkering down this winter and embracing the Cosy-maxxing trend. Here are my top picks.
While I practically worship Dunelm's teddy bedding, I really want to give this faux fur set a try. It looks so comfy!
Imagine drinking a hot chocolate out of this stunning mug and saucer. It's chunky curves remind me of 'it' designer Gustaf Westman, but I love it's warm, neutral colour palette.
What is Cosy-maxxing?
Cosy-maxxing emerged this year as a well-being trend focused on creating a cosy and calming space. Of course, this lends itself beautifully to the interiors world, where cosy can become physical in the form of soft lighting, fluffy throws and the best bedding to snuggle up in.
‘Much like any popular fashion, wellness or TikTok trend, it was only a matter of time before it trickled into the interiors space. At its heart, cosy-maxxing is about sensory layering. Think lighting, texture, scent, and sound working together to create calm. For example, soft lamps instead of the big light, plush rugs to make you feel snug, and shelves that proudly display your favourite books, candles, or ceramics,’ explains Hannah Thistlethwaite, Home and Textiles Buyer at Heal’s.
This is what Primark is nailing. Serving cosy on a budget, their super soft throws are definitely worth picking up at just £14. I love the inclusion of richer textures such as faux fur, combined with warming browns across the collection to create a truly warm and cosy feel. It’s the perfect foundation to start Cosy-maxxing at home.
‘Start with texture: layer throws, cushions, and rugs in different fabrics. Add ambient lighting with lamps and candles to create a soft glow. Curtains are essential – opt for full-length, heavyweight fabrics like velvet or linen blends to frame windows and keep warmth in. Incorporate personal touches like books, art, and sentimental objects. Finally, choose a warm, cohesive colour palette, earthy tones and deep neutrals work beautifully,’ suggests Victoria Robinson, Style and Trend Expert at Hillarys.
Alternatively, here are a few more retailers I’ve spotted that nail the Cosy-maxxing trend.
I don’t need any excuse to make my home feel more cosy, making this trend an easy one for me to follow. Now, I’m off to add even more fluffy throws, soft cushions and scented candles to my home.
