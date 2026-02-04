Anthropologie has long been one of my favourite stores to browse pretty homeware, candles, glass and tableware. But having also spotted Argos Home’s Valentine’s Day collection this year, I had to do a double-take as it looks so good, it could easily be mistaken for Anthropologie.

It’s true that stylish people use Anthropologie to nail the latest home decor trend effortlessly. And as much as I want to be one of these stylish people, there’s no denying that Anthropologie is a little on the expensive side - which is why I’m so excited to see Argos doing more or less the same thing, but for half the price.

For a long time, I’ve believed that Anthropologie’s Valentine’s Day collections are unmatched, but these picks are leading me to change my mind - and I’m sure yours is about to change, too.

The Argos Home Pack of 2 Bow Champagne Glass (£10). (Image credit: Argos Home)

If you want to shop cute, statement homeware, Anthropologie is always a great option, and it is their Valentine’s edit that captures our attention every year. Their viral bow coupe glasses are one great example of how the brand’s designs can instantly turn your tablescape or hosting into a stylish yet fun experience.

And many other budget brands have tried to replicate this formula for success. Last year, Primark brought out dupes for the iconic juice glasses , and now Argos’s Valentine’s Day range has opted for a similar aesthetic. But I’d go as far as to argue that Argos looks just as good as Anthropology this year. These are the picks that prove it.

1. Bow glasses

Argos Home Argos Home Pack of 2 Bow Champagne Glass £10 at Argos Like I said, Anthropolgie are known for their bow glasses, but these £10 alternatives from Argos look just as stylish in my opinion. Anthropologie Benedita Bow Coupe Glass £16 at Anthropologie This stunning glass went viral for good reason. At £16 for one, it's more than double the cost of one Argos bow glass, but I love the dainty bow detail.

2. Tumblers

Argos Home Argos Home Chilli Tumbler £5 at Argos Perfect for spicy margs this Galentine's Day, I think these tumblers easily match Anthropologie's cult juice glasses. In fact, I actually like this more. Anthropologie The Icon Juice Glass - Chilli £14 at Anthropologie With tonnes of different patterns to choose from, it's easy to see how these glasses have achieved cult status. These chillies are my favourite.

3. Tableware

Argos Home Argos Home Je t'aime Heart Plate £6 at Argos I'm sure you'll agree that this serving plate looks way more expensive than its £6 price tag. I love its textured finish, which gives it a 'handmade' look. Anthropologie Amour Pie Dish Was £36, now £28 at Anthropologie I'm a sucker for a good pie dish and this one is stunning. Why not bake your loved one a heart-shaped pie for Valentine's Day?

4. Mugs

Argos Home Argos Home Gingham Pattern Lips Mug £6 at Argos Bold and playful, this mug has a tongue-in-cheek approach to Valentine's Day which I love. Anthropologie L&Clay Stoneware Mug Was £14, now £10 at Anthropologie Honestly, this mug is already in my shopping cart - it's just so cool. I love the combo of sky blue and red for a punchy, statement finish.

As much as I love Anthropologie’s homeware (and these picks are all on my wishlist), sometimes a budget alternative is preferable. If you’re looking to achieve a similar vibe at a fraction of the price, Argos is the place to shop right now.

