Why I’m cheating on Anthropologie with Argos this Valentine’s Day – it’s my new go-to for statement homeware
If you're looking for affordable yet stylish homeware this Valentine's Day, Argos is where you want to look
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Anthropologie has long been one of my favourite stores to browse pretty homeware, candles, glass and tableware. But having also spotted Argos Home’s Valentine’s Day collection this year, I had to do a double-take as it looks so good, it could easily be mistaken for Anthropologie.
It’s true that stylish people use Anthropologie to nail the latest home decor trend effortlessly. And as much as I want to be one of these stylish people, there’s no denying that Anthropologie is a little on the expensive side - which is why I’m so excited to see Argos doing more or less the same thing, but for half the price.
For a long time, I’ve believed that Anthropologie’s Valentine’s Day collections are unmatched, but these picks are leading me to change my mind - and I’m sure yours is about to change, too.
If you want to shop cute, statement homeware, Anthropologie is always a great option, and it is their Valentine’s edit that captures our attention every year. Their viral bow coupe glasses are one great example of how the brand’s designs can instantly turn your tablescape or hosting into a stylish yet fun experience.
And many other budget brands have tried to replicate this formula for success. Last year, Primark brought out dupes for the iconic juice glasses, and now Argos’s Valentine’s Day range has opted for a similar aesthetic. But I’d go as far as to argue that Argos looks just as good as Anthropology this year. These are the picks that prove it.
1. Bow glasses
2. Tumblers
3. Tableware
4. Mugs
As much as I love Anthropologie’s homeware (and these picks are all on my wishlist), sometimes a budget alternative is preferable. If you’re looking to achieve a similar vibe at a fraction of the price, Argos is the place to shop right now.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!