Step aside, bar carts; dessert trolleys are having a huge revival in 2026 – and they’re quickly shaping up to be the most Instagrammable trend

Those of us with a sweet tooth will be thrilled to learn that dessert trolleys are set to have a major comeback in 2026, and I’ve asked the experts how we can style this retro trend in a way that is sweet, not sickly.

There’s undeniably a heavy presence of food and drink themes in this year’s home decor trends . And pushing bar cart ideas to the side, is, of course, the return of the dessert trolley (although you can definitely use your bar cart to partake in this trend).

Lending itself perfectly to hosting, this nostalgic trend is all about shared togetherness and, of course, an appreciation for tasty puddings. So, if you want to add some whimsy to your hosting ideas , a dessert trolley is perfect. Here’s how the experts recommend styling one.

Why are dessert trolleys trending?

Recently, I sat down with Anna Ross, Trends and Curation expert at Not On The High Street , who explained she’d seen a surge in searches for dessert trolleys.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Charlie Richards)

‘In times of uncertainty, we often see consumers looking to the past and seeking nostalgia as a source of comfort,’ she said.

‘We’ve seen retro food trending for some time now, something about the aesthetic hit of a maraschino cherry on top of a blancmange or the perfect pink and yellow square of a battenburg, which creates the ultimate Instagram storm. And what could be more retro than memories of your Mum dishing up trifles from a dessert trolley in the 80s?’

Dessert trolleys are fun. Period. This is partly why they’re trending. The trolleys are a novelty, a talking point, something that will certainly elevate your hosting while entertaining guests. It also feels like a little luxury without the need to head to a fancy restaurant.

‘We’re always looking for new and playful ways to repurpose familiar home pieces, finding creative twists that give them fresh relevance. In 2026, dessert trolleys are the new bar carts, bringing a sense of luxury and hospitality-inspired elegance into the home, with a sweet twist,’ adds Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

‘Best recognised as an early to mid-century restaurant showstopper, dessert carts introduce tableside theatre and make a perfect companion to the rising Neo Deco trend .’

How to style a dessert trolley

‘A dessert table can be styled to suit your personal taste and purpose. One thing is essential, however: mixed glassware. Whether it’s a textured dessert dish from John Lewis or a feminine pink confetti trifle bowl from Next, styled alongside fresh flowers, a dessert trolley can be curated to reflect your personality or the occasion,’ says Natalie.

‘The result is a beautiful balance of homely glamour and practicality, a fun yet functional statement for any home’.

While dessert trolleys are typically a little wider and taller than bar carts, you can still use your old bar cart for this trend - especially if you don’t have the funds to splash out on a second trolley. For this budget decor trend, swap your cocktail shaker and bottles of booze for dessert plates (I like these glazed olive green plates from La Redoute ), ice-cream cups (why not try these stylish steel cups from Amazon ), and of course, a statement cake stand (I’d go wild with this pink confetti glass cloche stand from Next ).

‘As alcohol free living continues to rise, many are repurposing the traditional bar cart for an entirely new use. In the UK, 1 in 5 people now do not drink alcohol, reflecting a significant cultural shift towards moderation and teetotal lifestyles, a trend particularly noticeable among younger generations,’ adds Natalie.

‘But entertaining doesn’t have to fall flat. Enter the dessert trolley, a show-stealing centrepiece filled with indulgent treats, bringing a playful pop and a fresh, memorable finale to the evening.’

Because of this, we can predict with some confidence that dessert carts will be a lasting trend, too.

‘With home entertaining only set to continue, it’s a way to go beyond just tablescaping and offers a playful flourish at the end of a meal, a joyful shared experience that will keep your guests talking long after the plates are cleared!’ says Anna.

‘It’s the ultimate conversation piece (and Instagram moment) that adds a sense of drama as the trolley is wheeled in, the theatre of being served up your pudding or queuing up to select your topping.’

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Vincenzo Smoked Glass and Chrome Metal Dessert Trolley Was £399.99, now £219.99 at La Redoute This dessert trolley is so chic. With chrome finishes set to be a huge trend this year, this cart will make you look effortlessly stylish. Next Silver Oval Drinks Trolley £90 at Next Bar carts also work perfectly for this trend and can be better suited for smaller spaces. Habitat 60 Gold Edit Drinks Trolley £85 at Argos This is the perfect shape for a retro dessert trolley look, plus it's also currently on sale, reduced from £76 to £57.

The dessert trolley allows hosting to become a more whimsical, playful experience, whilst being a great way to breathe a new lease of life into an old bar cart. I think that’s pretty sweet…