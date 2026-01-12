In 2026, living rooms are set to become much more relaxed and comfortable compared to previous years, when some lounges were designed and decorated in a more put-together, formal way to receive guests. This shift is also reflected in sofa choices, and it’s given rise to the deep-seated sofa trend.

In previous years, sofas with shallower seats and higher back support that would make you sit more upright were generally the more popular, go-to styles. But the sofa trend of styles with more generous, deeper seats that started in 2025 is what’s going to define living rooms in 2026.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

‘People want sofas you can truly relax on, for movie nights, socialising or working from home,’ says Monika Puccio, buying director at Sofa Club. ‘Comfort is no longer a compromise on style. From our own sales, we’ve definitely seen growing demand for deep, generous designs that feel luxurious but effortless.’

The January and winter sales are one of the best times to buy a new sofa, much like I did a couple of years ago. So if you are thinking of investing in your next best sofa, I’d recommend making it a super comfortable, generously sized one with deep seats – and experts do, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

The benefits of deep-seat sofas

A relaxed feel is the overarching living room trend of 2026. Sofas are the biggest piece of furniture in most living spaces, so a deep-seat sofa is one of the best ways to create that vibe in your own lounge.

‘Sofas with extra-deep seats are gaining popularity for their luxurious, cocooning feel, offering a more laid-back, lounge-like experience that’s perfect for both unwinding and socialising in a relaxed setting,’ says Martin Waller, founder of Andrew Martin. ‘Their generous proportions invite you to stretch out fully, making them ideal for lazy afternoons or cosy evenings in.’

Nicky Emlick, creative director at Sofa.com and founder of interior design studio N M Design, continues, ‘Comfort has overtaken minimalist aesthetics as a driving force in furniture design in recent years, deep, lounge-style sofas are a perfect fit for maximising relaxing with ease.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They work especially well in larger living rooms, cinema rooms or as an open-plan living room idea, ‘Really great for open plan living, designed around function and everyday use. Often these sofas are modular, with adaptable configurations, allowing the consumer to build a seating area to accommodate their needs, allowing the sofa to grow as they move or acquire larger spaces. Deeper sofas can double up as cinema chairs, recliners and daybeds,’ Nicky adds.

My top picks of deep-seat sofas

How to fake a deep-seated sofa

Of course, the one downside of a deep-seated sofa is that it’s big and takes up more space than other styles of sofas. So if you don’t have the space or don’t want to buy a new sofa, there are a few ways to fake the deep-seated look, according to experts.

1. Add an ottoman

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

One way is to add a large ottoman to your sofa set-up. ‘We are seeing a rising trend in pairing standard-sized sofas with oversized upholstered footstools,’ says Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS. ‘When coordinated with the main sofa, a footstool offers a place to rest your feet, or provides a coffee table, and effectively extends the seating area for extra guests. It delivers all the warmth and invitation of a larger lounge set-up, without requiring as much space.’

2. Opt for a low-profile, scatter-back sofa

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

Another option is to choose a sofa that has a lower profile and/or comes with scatter back cushions as these styles create the illusion of being larger and deeper than they actually are. ‘You can create the illusion of a deeper sofa by choosing low-profile designs with plush cushions and a relaxed shape,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘Choose a sofa with a scatter back for that sink-in feeling without increasing the overall footprint of the sofa.’

3. Add cushions

(Image credit: Future/Maxwell Attenborough)

And lastly, some experts recommend layering your existing sofa with scatter cushions to trick the eye into thinking there’s more space on the seats than there actually is. But you have to be careful with this one as going overboard can overcrowd the seats, which is, in turn, counterproductive.

‘A great way to fake a deep-seated sofa look is to use a couple of layers of cushions to dress it,’ says Jo Lane, interior designer and founder of online interior design service See Your Place. ‘This will make even smaller sofas feel generous and give the illusion of depth. Just be careful to choose smaller cushions so you don't overfill your seating space.’

Shelley at Furniture Village concludes with some final styling tips for incorporating a deep-seated sofa into your living room, ‘Balance is key. Deep-seated sofas are visually substantial, so it’s a good idea to pair these with larger furniture – substantially sized coffee tables and oversized lamps so that the sofa doesn’t look out of proportion. A large rug that extends beyond the sofa will also help anchor it within the room.’