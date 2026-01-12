Get comfortable because 2026 is all about deep and generous sofas – experts reveal how to embrace the look in your living room
‘They give us a feeling of being cocooned and cosy in our homes’ – this is why deep-seated, generously sized sofas are trending right now
In 2026, living rooms are set to become much more relaxed and comfortable compared to previous years, when some lounges were designed and decorated in a more put-together, formal way to receive guests. This shift is also reflected in sofa choices, and it’s given rise to the deep-seated sofa trend.
In previous years, sofas with shallower seats and higher back support that would make you sit more upright were generally the more popular, go-to styles. But the sofa trend of styles with more generous, deeper seats that started in 2025 is what’s going to define living rooms in 2026.
‘People want sofas you can truly relax on, for movie nights, socialising or working from home,’ says Monika Puccio, buying director at Sofa Club. ‘Comfort is no longer a compromise on style. From our own sales, we’ve definitely seen growing demand for deep, generous designs that feel luxurious but effortless.’
The January and winter sales are one of the best times to buy a new sofa, much like I did a couple of years ago. So if you are thinking of investing in your next best sofa, I’d recommend making it a super comfortable, generously sized one with deep seats – and experts do, too.
The benefits of deep-seat sofas
A relaxed feel is the overarching living room trend of 2026. Sofas are the biggest piece of furniture in most living spaces, so a deep-seat sofa is one of the best ways to create that vibe in your own lounge.
‘Sofas with extra-deep seats are gaining popularity for their luxurious, cocooning feel, offering a more laid-back, lounge-like experience that’s perfect for both unwinding and socialising in a relaxed setting,’ says Martin Waller, founder of Andrew Martin. ‘Their generous proportions invite you to stretch out fully, making them ideal for lazy afternoons or cosy evenings in.’
Nicky Emlick, creative director at Sofa.com and founder of interior design studio N M Design, continues, ‘Comfort has overtaken minimalist aesthetics as a driving force in furniture design in recent years, deep, lounge-style sofas are a perfect fit for maximising relaxing with ease.’
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
They work especially well in larger living rooms, cinema rooms or as an open-plan living room idea, ‘Really great for open plan living, designed around function and everyday use. Often these sofas are modular, with adaptable configurations, allowing the consumer to build a seating area to accommodate their needs, allowing the sofa to grow as they move or acquire larger spaces. Deeper sofas can double up as cinema chairs, recliners and daybeds,’ Nicky adds.
My top picks of deep-seat sofas
I own a King Living sofa and when I was shopping for one, I tried the Jasper sofa, too. It's the ultimate deep-seated sofa, in my opinion, perfect for a cinema room for lounging and getting comfortable while watching a movie. But its rather large footprint meant that I could never fit it into my living room. I also really like the wooden armrest and side table modules that it comes with, very innovative.
When searching for the best modular sofas, this John Lewis design impressed me. It boats deep seats but not too deep (they're 81 centimetres deep) to take up too much space. The low profile and scatter-back design also make it look deeper than it actually is. And the current price under £2000 is a bargain if you ask me.
Ranked as the best luxury sofa in our best sofas buying guide, Andrew Martin's Truman sectional sofa is also the brand's betselling sofa style. And for good reason. Not only is it sectional and super stylish-looking, it's also incredibly comfortable, complete with deep seats and coordinating back and armrest cushions for the ultimate lounging experience.
This is the biggest configuration of the Sloane sofa. But if you don't have the space or the need, there are smaller ones, including singular modules as it's a sectional sofa so you won't have to pay that much. My favourite part of this sofa is the corner module which is so generously sized that you can curl up with plenty of space around you.
I've had the pleasure of trying most of Darlings of Chelsea's sofa range and the deep-seated, cinema room-ready Purley was one of my top two favourites. The brand also currently has a 35% off January sale on which is one of the sofa sales I'm currently most impressed with and would recommend taking advantage of.
Loaf's background is in bed making. And the brand applies similar principles to its sofa designs which results in superior levels of comfort across the board. But when a sofa is called Cuddlemuffin, you can be sure you're in for a cloud-like feeling treat. And those 85-centimetre deep seats along with plump feather-filled cushions contribute to that heavenly comfy feel.
How to fake a deep-seated sofa
Of course, the one downside of a deep-seated sofa is that it’s big and takes up more space than other styles of sofas. So if you don’t have the space or don’t want to buy a new sofa, there are a few ways to fake the deep-seated look, according to experts.
1. Add an ottoman
One way is to add a large ottoman to your sofa set-up. ‘We are seeing a rising trend in pairing standard-sized sofas with oversized upholstered footstools,’ says Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS. ‘When coordinated with the main sofa, a footstool offers a place to rest your feet, or provides a coffee table, and effectively extends the seating area for extra guests. It delivers all the warmth and invitation of a larger lounge set-up, without requiring as much space.’
2. Opt for a low-profile, scatter-back sofa
Another option is to choose a sofa that has a lower profile and/or comes with scatter back cushions as these styles create the illusion of being larger and deeper than they actually are. ‘You can create the illusion of a deeper sofa by choosing low-profile designs with plush cushions and a relaxed shape,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘Choose a sofa with a scatter back for that sink-in feeling without increasing the overall footprint of the sofa.’
3. Add cushions
And lastly, some experts recommend layering your existing sofa with scatter cushions to trick the eye into thinking there’s more space on the seats than there actually is. But you have to be careful with this one as going overboard can overcrowd the seats, which is, in turn, counterproductive.
‘A great way to fake a deep-seated sofa look is to use a couple of layers of cushions to dress it,’ says Jo Lane, interior designer and founder of online interior design service See Your Place. ‘This will make even smaller sofas feel generous and give the illusion of depth. Just be careful to choose smaller cushions so you don't overfill your seating space.’
Shelley at Furniture Village concludes with some final styling tips for incorporating a deep-seated sofa into your living room, ‘Balance is key. Deep-seated sofas are visually substantial, so it’s a good idea to pair these with larger furniture – substantially sized coffee tables and oversized lamps so that the sofa doesn’t look out of proportion. A large rug that extends beyond the sofa will also help anchor it within the room.’
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.