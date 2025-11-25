I've found 3 alternatives to IKEA's LYCKSELE LÖVÅS sofa bed – and unlike IKEA's bestseller, they're all on sale this Black Friday

If you're currently thinking about buying a sofa bed, then the IKEA LYCKSELE LÖVÅS sofa bed could well be on your radar. This sofa bed has been one of the brand’s bestsellers for years now, and for good reason.

However, whilst its selling points can definitely give the best sofa beds on the market a run for their money, the LYCKSELE LÖVÅS does have some downsides. Plus, whilst IKEA sofa beds *are* worth the investment, the brand generally doesn't offer much in terms of Black Friday deals.

As Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor, I’ve spent the last four years visiting stores across the country putting sofa beds to the test, and in that time, I've come across three IKEA LYCKSELE LÖVÅS alternatives that I think are well worth considering. Even better, my three alternative suggestions all have hefty Black Friday discounts this week.

Now, don't get me wrong, the IKEA LYCKSELE LÖVÅS sofa bed does have a lot going for it. Firstly, you can pick up this sofa bed in store before Christmas, plus, it’s affordable (in sofa bed terms), it sleeps two, comes with a choice of three mattress types, and it comes with a removable cover that can be washed or replaced if you want to change its look.

However, in my opinion, it’s not the most stylish design. In some product imagery, IKEA shows it cleverly styled in a living room as the main living room seating, but in reality, I’m not sure that most of us would choose its fairly basic look to be the focal point of our home.

Plus, whenever I’ve tested it in store, or slept on it at a friend's house, I haven’t found it *that* comfortable. Certainly not so comfortable that I’d want to use it as my main living room seating.

Compared to other sofa beds I’ve unfurled, I also find the LYCKSELE LÖVÅS a little heavy and cumbersome to change from sitting to sleeping and back again.

And let’s not even get into the struggle of getting that cover back on the sofa singlehandedly. It may look simple to fit, but it’s most definitely a two-person job, and even then, I find it's a bit like trying to squeeze a wriggly and reluctant toddler into a winter coat.

So what are the options if you want to shop for an IKEA LYCKSELE LÖVÅS sofa bed alternative? Below are my top three recommendations.

Alternative 1: Habitat Fabric Chairbed

Now, admittedly, this £85 Habitat Fabric Chair Bed can only sit and sleep one, and it's aimed at kids, not adults. But I find the IKEA LYCKSELE LÖVÅS is most commonly used in kids' bedrooms or playrooms to accommodate sleepovers, and that generally means only one sleeper at a time.

Plus, considering the price point of this Habitat chair bed, you could buy two (or even three) of these Habitat chair beds for less than the price of the LYCKSELE LÖVÅS and push them together to make a sofa. This fabric chair bed is also far simpler to transform from chair to bed, so kids can do it themselves without any risk of trapped fingers.

The downsides are that you can't wash or replace the cover, and your guests will be sleeping closer to the floor. But depending on your needs, this could be a viable (and far more affordable) alternative to the LYCKSELE LÖVÅS.

And the best part? There's currently 20% off the Habitat Fabric Chair Bed using code FURN20 at checkout as part of Habitat's Black Friday deals. Plus, order soon, and Habitat promises it will be delivered in time for Christmas.

Alternative 2: Habitat Roma Sofa Bed

A more grown-up alternative to the LYCKSELE LÖVÅS is the Habitat Roma sofa bed. This is a 'click-clack' sofa bed where the backrest folds flat to form the sleeping area alongside the seat. Again, I found it much easier to transform from sofa to bed than the LYCKSELE LÖVÅS, and personally, I think it looks a lot more stylish than the IKEA option.

In terms of seat comfort, both make for acceptable occasional seating, and in bed form, both will benefit from the addition of a good mattress topper. There isn't that much in it, in terms of comfort.

The Roma is also cheaper. However, where Habitat's option does fall short is in sleeping space. The Roma comes in three size options, and the largest 'double' only offers a 121 x 190cm sleeping area compared to the LYCKSELE LÖVÅS's 140 x 188cm mattress. For reference, a regular double bed measures 135cm in width.

If you don't need to sleep two guests at a time, you can shop the Habitat Roma Sofa Bed with 20% off this Black Friday thanks to that FURN20 discount code, and if you *do* want to host two guests at a time, read on for my third LYCKSELE LÖVÅS alternative.

Alternative 3: Innovation Living Cubed Sofa Bed

Yes, this Innovation Living sofa bed is more expensive, but I found it a lot sturdier in person than IKEA's LYCKSELE LÖVÅS when I tested it in my local John Lewis store, and far easier to transform into a bed. Plus, it offers a generous 140 x 200cm sleeping area that rivals that of the 140 x 188cm LYCKSELE LÖVÅS.

That means you can easily sleep two guests at a time whilst still benefiting from the Cubed's small footprint thanks to its armless design. Tall guests will even get more leg room.

I also think the Cubed 140 looks a *lot* smarter than the LYCKSELE LÖVÅS. IKEA's option is great for a kids' room, but if you want a smart, grown-up sofa bed for a home office or spare guest bedroom, in my opinion, the Cubed looks a lot more refined.

And whilst it is definitely more of an investment than IKEA's sofa bed, if the Cubed ticks your boxes, then now is the time to shop. John Lewis' Black Friday sale is currently delivering a 20% discount on the Innovation Living Cubed 140 Sofa Bed in selected colourways.

Will you be snapping up one of these Black Friday deals instead of the IKEA LYCKSELE LÖVÅS?