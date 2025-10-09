I don't need *any* more furniture, but this super-pretty Morris & Co sofa bed just made me rethink my living room setup

There are a lot of reasons to invest in a good sofa bed. This multifunctional furniture works hard for its floor space in your home, offering seating and sleeping space for overnight guests.

However, as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've tested dozens of sleeper sofas for our guide to the best sofa beds, and one thing I can tell you is that, generally speaking, sofa beds aren't that pretty.

That is, they weren't. At least not until furniture brand Swyft launched its recent Morris & Co collaboration, which sees the already stylish Swyft Model 08 Sofa Bed upholstered in four super-pretty floral prints.

Swyft x Morris & Co 'Blackthorn' Model 08 Sofa Bed £1,799 at Swyft Home

There's the bestselling 'Blackthorn' print, the fun 'Fruit' colourway, the timeless blue and white 'Standen' print, and the elegant 'Willow' print in sage green and cream.

Is this now the prettiest sofa bed on the market? Beauty is subjective, but I've visited more than twenty furniture showrooms over the last four years and browsed through all the upholstery options under the sun.

In my opinion, yes, the Model 08's streamlined silhouette upholstered in these four new fabrics makes this the prettiest sofa bed you can buy.

I'd definitely be more than happy having any one of these sofa beds in my own home. However, style isn't all the Swyft Model O8 has to offer.

This sofa bed offers seating and sleeping for two. There's a full-size double mattress hidden in its depths. Plus, thanks to its cleverly designed slim armrests, it also offers a compact footprint that's ideal for incorporating into a small living room design idea.

As with most sofa beds, you'll need a mattress topper for when you transform it into a sleeping surface. But Ideal Home's Thea owns this sofa bed, and she says the Swyft Model 08 sofa bed is more comfortable to sleep on than her own bed!

Thea uses the Swyft double mattress topper that's made to fit the Model 08 exactly, but you could opt for a cheaper alternative, such as the memory foam Panda Topper, which is one of the best value mattress toppers we've tested.

If, like me, you live in a home that has awkward delivery access, you'll also be delighted to know that this sofa bed is delivered flat-packed in two reasonably sized boxes. That means it can easily fit through any doorway or be carried up a twisting staircase without headaches.

And once it's unboxed, this isn't an IKEA sofa bed that can take a good hour to assemble. It's simply a case of screwing on the feet and slotting the armrests and backrest into place via the brand's tool-less locking system. Ideal Home's Heather put together the Swyft Model 04 sofa bed with no problems when she reviewed it.

Even better, Swyft also offers an assembly service that you can book at checkout if you don't fancy doing any DIY delivery day.

Admittedly, this sofa bed isn't cheap. Although the current discount from £2,099 to £1,699 is very welcome indeed. However, I do think it's worth it to get your hands on a sofa bed that's this pretty as well as so practical.

It's certainly making me reassess my living room setup to see if just *maybe* I could squeeze it into my home.