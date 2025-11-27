I would wager that December is the month that those of us who own sofa beds get the most use out of them, and if you're planning on hosting guests this Christmas season, there's one Black Friday deal you *need* on your radar.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've tested dozens of the best sofa beds on the market, and the one thing I can say for sure is that 99.9% of them require a good mattress topper to help your guests sleep comfortably.

Luckily, Black Friday has just delivered a bargain on one of the best mattress toppers I've tested, the Panda Topper, which is now reduced to £74 at Very.

Not only is this one of the best mattress toppers we've put through Ideal Home's testing process, but it also has over 6000 5-star reviews on Very's own website, with happy owners singing its merits as the saviour of an overly-firm sleep surface.

'Great product. Really comfortable. Much improved sleeping experience,' sums up one 5-star review. 'Really pleased and would recommend.' 'Absolutely brilliant,' says another happy owner. 'Makes a sofa feel like a bed.'

(Image credit: Panda)

'My husband and I first experienced a Panda topper staying with a relative,' shares another 5-star reviewer. 'We had the best night’s sleep ever and came home to order one for ourselves.'

Why is this topper so good? Well, firstly, it's made from memory foam, which adds a layer of 5cm cushioning to any sleep surface it's laid over. As sofa beds can be notoriously firm affairs, this is exactly what hips and shoulder joints need for a more comfortable night's sleep.

Secondly, this isn't just your standard memory foam, which can be prone to trapping heat and causing a hot and sweaty sleep. Instead, this is Panda's 'HydroFoam', which is infused with cooling micro gel capsules designed to combat the natural heat retention of memory foam.

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

As one 5-star reviewer explains, 'We bought a really great mattress, but the caveat is that it’s really hot. The night we put this topper on was INSTANT relief. My bed is a little squishier for it as well, and it’s lovely and cosy, but also I’m not boiling at nighttime anymore. I LOVE this topper.'

That's why we rate this as one of the best cooling mattress toppers you can buy.

Third, unlike many mattress toppers, the Panda Topper comes in a wide range of sizes. Sofa beds rarely have the same sleeping area as a standard mattress, so this variety of size options means you're far more likely to find a size that fits your sofa bed neatly.

And lastly, compared to most mattress toppers on the market, this topper is great value, even at full price, but Black Friday deals have just made it an even better buy.

(Image credit: Future / James French)

If you own a sofa bed and you don't own a mattress topper, I would certainly be snapping up the Panda Topper at Very today. I've checked prices of the Panda Topper at Argos, and multiple other retailers, and, as of writing, Very seems to have the best deal on the smaller sizes. ALTHOUGH, Argos does have the lower prices for the larger king and super king sizes.

It's also worth noting that if you buy the Panda Topper direct from Panda, you can take advantage of the brand's 30-night sleep trial to test out if it's right for you before you commit to keeping it, and there's still a decent 15% off discount.

And, of course, this isn't the only mattress topper that has some great Black Friday deals available. I've included three more alternatives below.

Shop alternatives

Woolroom Woolroom Deluxe Wool Mattress Topper £123.49 at The Wool Room UK If you prefer natural materials over synthetics, this wool-filled topper is the best we've tested. What's more that wool filling means it has *fantastic* temperature regulation, keeping sleepers cosy in winter but cool in the summer thanks to its first-rate breathability. Emma Flip Mattress Topper £116.80 at Emma UK Another great option for guests, this 2-in-1 topper can be flipped to choose between a firm side or a softer side on the reverse, making it ideal for use on a guest bed or sofa bed. Simba Hybrid Mattress Topper £269.10 at Simba Sleep It's an investment, but this is the Rolls-Royce of the mattress topper world, with a cushioning memory foam top layer and micro-spring support. It's the closest thing to buying the best mattress on the market, without *actually* buying a new mattress.