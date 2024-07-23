Will a modular sofa future-proof your living room? Experts reveal if this emerging trend is worth investing in

Modular sofas have been rising in popularity over the last few years as the new go-to living room seating of choice - and this sofa trend is showing no signs of slowing down. But is this the best sofa style you can invest in for the future or is it the type of trend that will soon pass?

As I am myself an owner of a modular sofa - specifically the King Living 1977 design - I might be a little biased here since I already bought into the concept of a modular sofa. But either way, I would still like to know if I’ve made the right choice or a silly mistake. So we've asked several sofa experts for their take on this living room trend.

Just like anything else, sofa trends come and go like the much-loved green velvet sofa trend that enjoyed much popularity over the last couple of years. The modular sofa trend happens to be the latest one that has set the industry abuzz. ‘In the past month alone, we have seen a 19% rise in Google searches for “modular sofas”, showing an increased overall awareness for the furniture solution,’ says Monika Puccio, head of buying at Sofa Club. ‘With the forecasting data tools predicting this trend is set to continue, increasing by 2% over the next year.’

But some trends stay and turn into mainstays. Are modular sofas one of them?

What does a ‘modular sofa’ mean?

While this type of sofa is currently very trendy, it’s been around for decades with the likes of the Togo by Ligne Roset available at Heal’s being a design classic and a firm celebrity favourite with Stacey Dooley being a fan. But if we’re going to talk about the modular sofa trend, we should first establish what exactly a modular sofa is.

‘A modular sofa is a sofa made up of sections that you can either attach or push together.’ says Kelly Collins, interior designer and head of creative at Swyft. ‘It's not a fully attached sofa but one that consists of separate pieces that fit together.’

Kelly goes on to say that sales of Swyft’s modular sofas have surpassed those of the brand’s traditional sofas, second only to the brand’s best sofa beds. ‘Modular sofas sell more than our standard sofas. They actually also perform better in adverts, as people are more visually engaged and see how they are used. Our modular sofas, Model 03 and Model 06, are our second best sellers after our sofa beds. We noticed the increase about a year and a half ago, when the cost of living crisis really hit. It was a surprise, but it seems people are looking for sofas that last longer and can adapt to their changing needs.’

Are modular sofas worth it?

Kelly already touched on this but modular sofas are far more versatile compared to traditional sofas which is exactly what ultimately makes them worth the investment, according to the experts.

‘Choosing a modular design can extend the life of your sofa in multiple ways,’ says Tanya Rechberger, design development manager at King Living. ‘Modular designs enable you to reconfigure your sofa to suit your lifestyle and space, which is ideal if you upsize or downsize in the future. Some modular designs like the Delta Coast or Jasper Sofa even transform into a luxurious guest bed. Modular designs also enable you to more easily replace one part or cover if damage occurs, and some designs offer the option to easily rotate and flip cushions to maintain even wear.’

Monika at Sofa Club continues, ‘Renters living in apartments can particularly benefit from the customisable nature of modular sofas, allowing for a perfectly tailored fit. Additionally, these sofa solutions offer an excellent choice for growing families, providing the flexibility to expand and adapt their furniture as their needs evolve.’

They are also one of the best sofa styles for small living rooms, ‘Modular sofas are designed not just to fit into small spaces but to enhance them, offering multiple configurations and functions in a single piece. This is essential for urban living, where flexibility and efficiency are key,’ Tanya explains.

Our top picks

FAQs

Are modular sofas more expensive than traditional sofas?

It’s difficult to determine whether modular sofas are overall more expensive than regular sofas as it depends on the brands and styles in question. But according to Monika Puccio, head of buying at Sofa Club, modular sofas can be generally slightly more pricey than regular sofas as they are designed and expected to last longer.

‘Modular sofas are frequently regarded as an investment piece, often carrying a higher price tag than standard sofas. This cost is justified, however, by their exceptional versatility and functionality,’ she says.

Are modular sofas comfortable?

Interestingly enough, many are under the impression that modular sofas should be less comfortable than regular sofas. But the opposite is true.

‘Overall, modular sofas are just as comfy as a standard sofa,’ says Kelly Collins, interior designer and head of creative at Swyft. ‘Our modular sofas are just as comfortable as our other sofas, especially Model 06, as you can really sink into it. Modular sofas are made of the same materials as standard sofas, so there's no difference in comfort.’

The bottom line is that the many benefits of modular sofas make them a solid sofa style that’s here to stay. So if you’re a renter, have a small living space or plan on starting a family, a modular sofa is the perfect investment that will grow and evolve with you and your lifestyle.