I just bought a loose cover sofa – 3 reasons furniture experts agree that removable covers are the best choice for busy homes

Buying a sofa tends to be a big investment – one that you usually expect to last you for many years to come. But in the space of those years, it’s likely your taste and style will evolve and change to the point that you might not like your sofa anymore – and that’s where removable cover sofas come in.

Having invested in a sofa with removable covers last year for this (and a few other) reason, I truly believe they make for the best sofas for pretty much anyone, whether you have small children and/or pets and need to clean your sofa often or simply like updating the look of your sofa more regularly. And I’m not the only one as sofa experts largely agree.

‘Sofas with removable covers are particularly suitable for families with children as accidental spills and stains are common; removable covers can be easily washed to keep the sofa looking new,’ says Monika Puccio, head buyer at Sofa Club. ‘For pet owners as pets can leave fur and dirt on furniture and removable covers facilitate regular cleaning; for allergy sufferers since regular washing of covers can help reduce allergens, contributing to a healthier home environment. And style enthusiasts – if you enjoy updating your home decor, removable covers allow you to change your sofa's look with different colours and fabrics.’

But if you’re still not convinced, just hear me and our sofa experts out.

Why should you invest in a sofa with removable covers?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jake Curtis)

We already know what my stance on the best modular sofas is since I keep going on about them – but if this is your first time tuning in then in short, I love them, their versatility and longevity. That’s exactly why my removable cover sofa is also a modular one – so I’m future-proofing my sofa and living room in more ways than one. And that’s exactly why I’m quite the advocate for sofas with removable covers, having a first-hand experience with them.

‘Sofas with removable covers are certainly growing in popularity, due to their versatility,’ says Patricia Gibbons, head of design at Sofa.com. ‘The benefit of removable covers is the freedom to update the colour as your own personal style changes. Some customers buy new covers to change seasonally as it’s a wonderful way to refresh your living space without the commitment and expense of an entirely new sofa.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

On this note, Penny Wilson, buyer for MTO, fabric and cabinetry at Loaf, adds, ‘This is also great for if you need to replace covers, like for like, after wear and tear has taken hold. It's more sustainable to change out covers if the frame and cushions are still in good shape.’

Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS, continues on the benefit of easy cleaning and maintenance, ‘Sofas with removable covers offer both a practical and stylish solution for living rooms. The ability to remove and replace the covers at a moment’s notice means muddy paws or spilt milk no longer needs to result in tears.’

I’d recommend looking for covers that are machine-washable as you can simply throw them in the washing machine rather than having to take them to the dry cleaners.

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

The cons of removable cover sofas

But, of course, sofas with removable covers are not without fault. After all, what is? So if you are to invest in this particular living room sofa idea, you also need to weigh the pros with the few cons.

‘Over time, covers may not fit as snugly due to shrinkage or stretching, potentially leading to a less tailored look. Sofas with removable covers can also be more expensive than fixed upholstery options,’ Monika at Sofa Club says.

One more downside that I’ve come across when looking for sofas with removable covers is that there aren’t all that many sofa designs with this feature available on the market to choose from. But as the demand continues to grow, that should hopefully change in the near future. And we might witness a boom of sofas with removable covers similar to the one modular sofas have been experiencing, becoming one of the biggest sofa trends.

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

What to keep in mind when buying a sofa with removable covers

If you are in the market for a new sofa and you do end up investing in a removable cover sofa, then there are a couple of things to keep in mind.

Firstly, fabric choice. ‘Select durable, machine-washable fabrics that can withstand regular cleaning. And follow the manufacturer's guidelines for washing and maintenance to preserve the quality and fit of the covers,’ Monika at Sofa Club says.

Secondly, make sure the brand or retailer you’re buying from sells sofa covers for your particular style separately. ‘Check if additional or replacement covers are available for future use,’ Monika adds. And perhaps also check out if the range of colour and material options is large enough.

My top removable cover sofa picks

King Living 1977 Package 3 Sofa £1890 at King Living Of course, I can't go without giving a shout out to my own sofa - the King Living 1977. This sofa is not only modular and comes in several different arrangements but the covers are also removable and machine washable. And King Living sells covers separately, as well, with the offering of colours constantly growing. Sofa.com Long Island Complete Modular Set With Footstool From £4480 at Sofa.com The Long Island modular sofa from Sofa.com is one of my favourite and most comfortable sofas I've ever tested. Its deep seats give a cinema room feel and the fact that the covers are removable makes this style even better. The only downside is that it is a high-priced design. But in all fairness, it does reflect its size, comfort and versatility. Darlings of Chelsea Amesbury Large Standard Back Sofa From £2776 at Darlings of Chelsea Since sofa skirts are trending, why not indulge in a more traditional, loose style of removable sofa covers? The Amesbury style by Darlings of Chelsea does this particularly well without looking dated. In fact, its sleek, streamlined silhouette lends it a rather modern look currently loved even by the Scandis.

My thoughts and feelings about removable cover sofas are very clear at this stage. But what’s important are yours and whether this is something that suits your lifestyle.