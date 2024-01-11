The on-trend sofa colours that are set to dominate in 2024

Whether you're thinking about buying a new sofa, or just want to know if your living room is ahead of the game, discovering the predicted sofa colour trends 2024 can help you out.

While size, shape and, of course, comfort are all key factors when choosing the best sofa, it can't be denied that colour plays a large role in how a sofa works in a room. In fact, as typically the largest piece of furniture, it can often define the colour palette and mood of the space as a whole.

Now, it must be noted that colour is very much a matter of personal preference, but if you're looking for a little guidance, home decor trends can help you guide you if you're in two minds about a piece or if you simply don't know where to start. So we've spoken to the furniture experts to see what they're putting their money on for being big in sofa colours for the year ahead. Here's what they had to say...

Sofa colour trends 2024

'The sofa colour trends of 2024 will embody a balance between grounding, natural tones and statement-making hues,' explains Stephany Aubrey, brand specialist at Zinus UK.

'We can also expect to see a continued interest in earthy tones, where warm taupes and soothing greens taking centre stage,' adds Dani Burroughs, head of product at Snug.

So, as you'll see below, timeless shades and classic neutrals will remain popular, but a few bolder, brighter tones will have their place, too.

1. Green

2024 is making sure that the colours of nature, particularly greens, are a big focus in home decor, especially in sofas and sofa beds.

'Nature-inspired colours are significant in this year's trend forecast,' agrees Dominic Harrison, designer at King Living. 'Sofa designs in rich deep greens are a beautiful way to bring the feeling of the outdoors into your home and pair well with earthy accessories in terracotta and sepia tones.'

'Green will always be a big favourite for me and I’m excited to see it trending positively,' adds Lisa Coppin, chief creative officer at The Cotswold Company. 'There are so many lovely shades within green from darker more moody forest greens to lovely lighter shades. Green also pairs well with so many other colours – just look to nature for inspiration!'

2. Warm neutrals

There's never a time when neutral living rooms are totally out of style, and these calmer tones are a bad idea for furniture, but for the sofa trends 2024, the emphasis is on the warmer end of the spectrum than in previous years.

'Despite colour being on the cards this year, we’re also set to see neutrals here to stay,' says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. 'However, instead of greys and whites, warmer tones like ecru and sand going to prove far more popular.'

'We also anticipate soft creams as a popular colour choice, which are ideal for designing timeless, neutral living spaces,' continues Dominic from King Living. 'Choosing sofas with removable machine washable covers is a great way to keep your lighter fabric hues looking their best.'

These neutral sofas can set a calm tone, work in any number of schemes and be brightened up with clever use of colourful cushions and throws. 'These neutral tones can then be layered with stronger colours and patterns through scatter cushions and throws,' agrees Nicky Line, chief product officer, Loaf.

3. Orange

If dopamine decor is for you, then it's time for optimistic orange to get involved. 'Orange is also emerging as a go-to shade this upcoming season, with its uplifting qualities set to inject dopamine into your décor,' notes Patricia Gibbons, head of buying at Sofa.com.

Pair coral, peach and orange pieces with everything from pastels to bright blues and pops of yellow,' suggests Gisela Lancaster, head of buying for Sofology. 'Bursts of orange citrus shades will add real zest to a range of energising pastels, guaranteed to make a splash in 2024.'

'Citrus-infused pieces and palettes will find ways into both contemporary and traditional schemes, acting as a reminder of sunnier times and the perfect way to welcome the restorative power of travel into our homes,' Gisela concludes.

4. Mustard

Citrus may be big, but when it comes to yellows in terms of sofa colour trends you're also going to want to look at the deeper shades.

'2024 is a big year for yellow, and it makes a surprisingly perfect colour for sofas too,' says Shelley from Furniture Village. 'If you lean towards a more 70s-inspired aesthetic, a geometric sofa upholstered in mustard leather is the perfect way to make a statement this season.'

'Equally, a classic silhouette in a rich ochre velvet combines contemporary and timeless aesthetics perfectly, with the bold pop of colour, bringing some fun and warmth to your space, while the simplicity of a pared-back, classic silhouette helps keep the overall look grounded.'

5. Dusty pink

Feminine colours like pink still have a role to play in furniture for 2024, and can sit prettily in all manner of living rooms. However, we're seeing less Barbie pink, and more of a grown-up, calmer tone.

Pink continues to trend and I think this is a reflection of our growing desire to have fun with our home interiors and create spaces that really reflect our personality and unique sense of style,' says Lou Petersen, head of design innovation at DFS.

'The Barbie movie inevitably re-energised the interest in all things pink and show stopping ‘Barbiecore’ style pieces like our Enchanted sofa in watermelon velvet. For 2024, I think we’ll see a move towards sweeter, softer, ice cream shades like dusty rose.'

6. Blue

According to John Lewis & Partners, sales of blue sofas are up 20% compared to this time last year, meaning this trend is already taking off

'Customers at John Lewis are embracing blue like never before, with searches on our website for Sky Blue up 163% compared to this time last year,' adds John Lewis colour expert Melanie Archer.

'Adding a blue sofa to your living room is an easy way to make a big impact and give a new, fresh feel for spring. As blue is on the cooler side, adding in touches of warmth through terracotta shades and pops of red will bring harmony to the scheme and add some interesting contrast,' suggests Melanie.

'I’m expecting to see a continued rise in the popularity of blue tones this year, right across the spectrum - from light sky shades through to inky hues,' agrees Lou from DFS. 'Our research shows that people are increasingly interested in creating calming interiors and of course light and airy blue tones work particularly well for this mood.'

'At the other end of the scale, deep and saturated tones always add instant impact and create a luxurious, soothing space.'

FAQs

What is the best sofa colour in 2024? When choosing which of the sofa colour trends 2024 to invest in, aside from leaning to your personal preferences, you really can't go wrong with neutral and natural tones. 'I am expecting greens and neutrals to be the key colours that drive sales in sofas this year,' says Lisa from The Cotswold Company. 'We have seen customers moving away from shades of grey to much warmer more natural tones.' 'We have added some newer colours to our fabrics this year but these are not being picked up by customers nearly as much as the greens and naturals.'

Are leather sofas in style for 2024? Whether you prefer a fabric or leather sofa is a matter of personal taste, but there are times when the latter is less than on trend. This isn't the case for 2024. Research from Furniture Village shows that Chesterfield sofas are one of the pieces of choice amongst consumers 'Large, luxuriously upholstered in leather with deep-set tufted buttons and rolled arms, Chesterfield sofas are typically associated as a symbol of great British interiors,' notes Mark Reynolds, retail buyer at Furniture Village.

Whether or not you choose to decorate according to the trends, the words from the experts might just help you decide which palette is right for your space this year.