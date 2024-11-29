I live in a seriously damp Victorian cottage – these are the 4 things I do every morning to keep moisture at bay
Just a few minutes everyday makes all the difference
I have lived in my Victorian mid-terrace for 10 years. It has solid brick and sandstone walls, and single glazing throughout, with secondary glazing in some of the rooms. I love it, but during my first year or so, I really struggled with damp and even mould in various areas of my home. A particularly low point was when the wooden curtain rail in my bedroom and my favourite suede boots grew a fine layer of mould as a result of all the moisture.
After opening up several blocked vents and investing in better extractor fans, I realised that I would also need to tweak how I live in my cottage to help reduce humidity and thus solve the issues surrounding damp and condensation.
While it's quickly become common knowledge that investing in one of the best dehumidifiers is one of the most effective ways to manage indoor humidity levels, I've developed a foolproof morning routine over the decade I've lived in my home to help combat moisture without a dehumidifier – and it has yet to fail me.
Black Friday deals to help combat damp
Black Friday is in full swing, and there are great savings on the window vac I use every single day, as well as dehumidifier deals I've got my eyes on.
The whole Ideal Home team swear by Karcher for their window vacs, and even the older WV 1 is still a stellar pick today. And at this price? It's unbeatable.
This 12L unit has a powerful extraction rate, a relatively low energy consumption and is compact; making it perfect for a small space. For under £100 right now, this is a steal of a price.
Appliances Direct is currently the only retailer that has the 12L, 20L, and 25L of the highly sought after Arete Two in stock. After seeing massive demand, it's hard to get your hands on right now, so act fast!
1. Open the windows
The first thing I do once I'm out of bed in the morning is throw open the windows in my bedroom. The fresh air wakes me up, but it also allows moisture (since breath is a big contributor to water vapour in the air) to escape. A lot of experts will urge you to open your windows everyday in winter for this very reason, but I ensure I do it irrespective of the season.
I usually aim to keep them open for around 20-30 minutes, however, just leaving your windows open for at least 10 minutes everyday will make a huge difference to prevent the onset of mould.
2. Turn on the extractor fan
Another thing I do is always shower with the extractor fan on in my bathroom. Since using a dehumidifier in the bathroom is a hot debate, you can't go wrong with relying on an extractor fan in this case. For a wet environment like this, when choosing between dehumidifier vs bathroom fan, the latter is often the winner.
I also make an effort to take shorter showers where I can. Not only do shorter showers mean less water vapour, but you'll also save money and energy as a result.
Using an extractor fan also extends to my kitchen when I'm cooking. I also ensure I keep the lids on my pots and pans as much as possible while they're on the hob to prevent excess moisture build-up. In the odd event that I'm cooking anything like a roast dinner which often takes a long time, I'll also open the kitchen doors and window. Heat does escape in this circumstance, but it's not an issue as it gets hot quick in my small kitchen.
3. Use a window vac to clear excess water
As soon as I'm done, I clear any excess water. First, with a window vac on the shower screen, mirror, windows, and even the tiles. My Karcher WV1 has been a saviour for helping me keep damp surfaces under control throughout the years, and I couldn't be without it. I've even bought a mini spare blade attachment for it so I can clean small panes of glass more easily.
Our Junior Writer, Jullia Joson has also since tested the newer Karcher WV6 Plus N (as pictured below), but I've had mine for a few years now and haven't felt the need to upgrade yet.
Again in the kitchen, I'll go in with my window vac on my stone splashback as that also tends to get very damp when I'm cooking for long periods of time.
4. Go over surfaces with a microfibre cloth
After using my window vac to get the brunt of the excess water – whether that's in my bathroom or kitchen – I'll then give any remaining surfaces a quick once over with a microfibre cloth; even the walls which have developed limescale marks in the past from excess damp instantly condensing!
As I mentioned in the previous point, if I've gone in with my window vac on my kitchen splashback, I'll also give this a wipe down with a microfibre cloth.
With all that done, I'll throw open any other windows that aren't already open to let out the remainder of the damp bathroom and kitchen air – and I'm pretty much set for the day.
Although this might seem like a lot, it really doesn't take me more than a couple minutes and it saves lots of drying time if I otherwise left the damp surfaces as is. With each step, my goal is to aim to reduce as much condensed moisture as possible to help dry my rooms faster.
Needless to say, my Victorian cottage (and me, honestly) are eternally grateful for this little routine I've mastered over the years.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Lindsey Davis is Content Director of Ecommerce for the Homes vertical at Future, looking after product content on brands including Ideal Home, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. Prior to building her expertise in shopping, Lindsey worked on the UK’s leading self build magazine and website, Homebuilding & Renovating, where she honed her knowledge around building and home transformations. She is an expert in advising consumers on choosing the right products for their homes, but with over a decade of experience in interiors journalism, has a wealth of knowledge on all things home maintenance and design.
-
Should you buy a Ninja or a Tefal air fryer? We've tested air fryers from both brands and this is our verdict
Get the lowdown on the difference between Tefal and Ninja air fryers, and which brand will suit you best
By Molly Cleary
-
Is it better to run a dehumidifier during the day or at night? Experts reveal the surprising benefits of both, and where you can save the most
Does the time of day make a difference? Here's what the pros say...
By Jullia Joson
-
Small Christmas trees are this year's biggest festive hit – interiors experts share how to make them look their best
It might be the cutest festive trend yet
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Is it better to run a dehumidifier during the day or at night? Experts reveal the surprising benefits of both, and where you can save the most
Does the time of day make a difference? Here's what the pros say...
By Jullia Joson
-
Small Christmas trees are this year's biggest festive hit – interiors experts share how to make them look their best
It might be the cutest festive trend yet
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Does Next do Black Friday? This is the best time to shop the high street brand, according to insiders
Get your basket ready for when the sale launches
By Holly Cockburn
-
Amanda Holden’s black Christmas tree decorations add 'depth and drama', say interior design expert - here's how to try this bold trend at home
We're obsessed with Amanda's dark, dramatic look
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I've had this Pooky light on my wishlist for months - this is the deal that's making me hit 'buy'
An early Christmas present from me, to me...
By Holly Cockburn
-
This is the Christmas decor trend to avoid if you like cleaning - it could even damage your windows experts say
It may look pretty, but artificial snow spray can leave your windows in disarray in the New Year
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This bestseller Pro Breeze dehumidifier is currently on sale for under £100 – it's a steal at this price
It's the cheapest we've seen it so far
By Jullia Joson
-
Minimalist Christmas decorating ideas - escape into your haven of peace for the festive season
Create quiet magic with a paired-back Christmas this year
By Vanessa Richmond