I put the latest Karcher window vacuum to the test to tackle condensation on my windows – and it's a total gamechanger

I've recently moved into a mid-terrace house that was built in the 1930s and condensation on windows is a daily occurrence; especially now the cold weather is here. When this happens I'd usually just crack open the window to let some air in and leave it be. But, after seeing all the hype surrounding window vacuums, I wanted to give one a go to see if they're really as good at getting rid of condensation on windows as people say.

To help me tackle the job at hand, I tried the best in class as vouched for by the Ideal Home team: the Karcher WV 6 Plus N Window Vac, and it didn't disappoint. It's no wonder Karcher continues to be a standout name when the topic of the best window cleaning tools crops up.

Damp and condensation is, unfortunately, a common problem so many of us in Britain face in the colder months. While investing in the best dehumidifier has quickly risen as one of the tried and tested ways to get rid of damp and manage indoor humidity levels overall, if you need a quick and effective fix for removing condensation, window vacs are the way forward.

Better yet, they're a great bit of kit to have for cleaning windows, mirrors, shower screens, and other surfaces around the home making them super versatile.

The Karcher WV 6 Plus N window vacuum and Premium Spray Bottle Kit (Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

Setting up the Karcher WV 6 Plus N was super easy. It comes with simple diagrams to follow and everything slots together nicely. The kit comes with the window vac unit, two different suction heads, and even the brand's Premium Spray Bottle Kit which is complete with a microfibre head, rough dirt scraper and window cleaner concentrate.

After attaching my preferred suction head, I let it charge fully before getting started. The WV 6 Plus N promises a 100 minute run-time, and its remaining charge time is conveniently shown on its LED display. I have a habit of charging my appliances quite frequently, so my battery is always more or less above 90. But I will say, the minute by minute display is a fantastic touch, especially if you're more the type to wait until the battery is dangerously low to charge things.

The Karcher WV 6 Plus N was lightweight and easy to use (Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

The window vac was really easy to use and is operated with a simple switch. On the mornings where my windows are filled with condensation, I simply take the vacuum, switch it on, and drag it down as such.

The process only takes a couple of seconds and the Karcher is so lightweight, I'm actually quite pleased that it's become a part of my routine now since it's so satisfying. The onboard water tank fills along the way, but this is easy enough to remove and dump back into a sink when I'm done.

For the sake of testing, I even tried out the Premium Spray Bottle Kit that also came in the box to have a go at giving my windows a good clean, separate from my window condensation issues, and it worked so well. The little 2-in-1 design is so convenient as I was able to spray the cleaning solution and wipe it down effortlessly without needing two different products. I imagine this will be a great tool for cleaning windows outside, too. Used together with the window vac unit, it's a dream duo.

I also tested the Karcher Premium Spray Bottle Kit on my upstairs windows (Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

Considering how well it sucks up moisture on glass surfaces, I used it to clean my shower screen. Naturally, bathrooms are notorious for feeling damp, especially right after a shower or bath. But, the Karcher WV 6 Plus N worked a treat to instantly remove all the remaining water droplets.

I even gave the edge of the bath where water tends to pool a once over and the strong suction power did its job effortlessly. Of course, I also gave it a run down my bathroom windows and mirror and it removed all the condensation that was formed from the shower steam – and the streak-free finish really impressed me.

The Karcher WV 6 Plus N window vacuum left no streaks and was effective on mirrors (Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

Overall, I was extremely pleased with what the Karcher WV 6 Plus N had to offer, and having used it for a little bit now, I don't imagine myself gravitating to anything else to help me remove condensation, clean windows, and clean my shower screen.

Needless to say, it's quickly become a must-have in my home, and I only see myself finding more use for it as the winter months progress.