Wellness Christmas gifts - soothing treats for the super stressed

Help your loved ones find their zen with these stylish wellness Christmas gifts

By Ginevra Benedetti
This time five years ago, the idea of looking for Wellness Christmas gifts for someone might have seemed like an odd one, but these days it's a given. With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, people are keen to discover new and different ways to soothe their stress, help them wind down and get motivated to take some 'me-time'. 

Retailers have dutifully sourced a whole host of products to fit the bill, from scented candles and daily affirmation cards, to yoga gear and healing crystals. From small independent shops to large department stores, most brands have some sort of wellness gift offering this season.

Now don't get us wrong - we're not suggesting that a daily downward facing dog is going to be everyone's cup of tea. Instead, we've gathered the a host of gifts here that encourage a calmer life, suiting both those who are well versed in self-care to those who aren't (and could really benefit from new ways to decompress). 

Seeing as best candles tend to feature on most gift guides throughout the Christmas period, we've avoided featuring them here. However, if you're dead set on buying one, there are oh-so-many available this season so a good place to start looking is through our tried and tested buying guide linked above.

Instead, we've focused on the new and unusual, cute stocking fillers and super smart buys that may not all scream wellness per se, but they will definitely bring a little joy and calm to someone's life.

As mentioned, most brands - from the small to the large - have range of wellness gifts to choose from so we've gathered ideas from independents as well as a few of Ideal Home's favourite stores like John Lewis, The White Company and Amazon.

So take our word for it and treat your loved ones to some stylish soothing treats - surely there's no better way to relax than to get all your Christmas shopping finished now?

Wellness Christmas gifts - our top picks

Chronicle Books Nature Meditations Deck

With 60 cards suggesting easy meditations and mindfulness practices, these cards aim to help you find a moment of nature-inspired calm in your day or week.

The Forest & Co Personalised Dusky Pink Pom Pom Slippers

Super cosy, furry, pm pom adorned pink slippers that - for an extra £3.95 - you can personalise with a monogrammed charm. 

Granado Lavanda Liquid Soap 500ml

Lather up and relax with the soothing scent of lavender, thanks to this Brazilian brand's elegantly packaged hand wash.

Tisserand Aromatherapy - Muscle Ease Bath Oil, 100 ml

Speed up the soothing of aching muscles in a hot bath with the help from this ginger, lemongrass and rosemary-infused bath oil.

Electronic Diffuser

Filled with water and the fragrance oil of your choice, this ceramic diffuser will fill your room with scent and even has a timer setting so it switches off automatically.

Camomile London Sienna Cotton Dressing Gown

Dress yourself for wellness by wafting about your house in this pretty dappled print cotton dressing gown. 

The Happiness Year: How to Find Joy in Every Season

Learn how to live a happier life through mindful breathing meditation and movement, all tied into each season of the year.
Symfonisk Speaker lamp w Wi-Fi, bamboo shade, black

Designed together with Sonos, this beautiful lamp doubles as a speaker, so you can drift off to sleep with your favourite soothing playlist and more...

Chronicle Books Spark Happiness Prompts

Take inspiration from these cute matchstick-shaped happiness prompts to stop for a moment and celebrate the positives in your life.

FITBIT Sense 2 Smart Watch

Made by Google, this Fitbit tracks your heart rate, fitness and all the rest, but it also keeps tabs on your sleep, giving you a daily sleep score and suggest ways in which you can get more shut eye.

M&S Collection Faux Fur Ribbed Throw

Available in two colourways, these ribbed faux fur throws are bound to aid relaxation (and keep you warm) at the end of a long day.
Sockins Sofa Sock in Stripe

Available in nine shades, these super soft lambswool socks are knitted in Scotland and just the thing to keep your toes warm and happy.

Want to find more Wellness Christmas gifts for friends and family? Or even just some gorgeous homeware, like a cosy throw or hot water bottle? Have a look at these retailers - they're bound to have a whole array of beautiful treats that will fit the bill...

Now that you've calmly gathered a whole host of gift ideas, why not get that last bit of your festive shopping done and dusted so you can kick back and enjoy a little me -time..?

