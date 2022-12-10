Wellness Christmas gifts - soothing treats for the super stressed

This time five years ago, the idea of looking for Wellness Christmas gifts for someone might have seemed like an odd one, but these days it's a given. With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, people are keen to discover new and different ways to soothe their stress, help them wind down and get motivated to take some 'me-time'.

Retailers have dutifully sourced a whole host of products to fit the bill, from scented candles and daily affirmation cards, to yoga gear and healing crystals. From small independent shops to large department stores, most brands have some sort of wellness gift offering this season.

Now don't get us wrong - we're not suggesting that a daily downward facing dog is going to be everyone's cup of tea. Instead, we've gathered the a host of gifts here that encourage a calmer life, suiting both those who are well versed in self-care to those who aren't (and could really benefit from new ways to decompress).

Ginevra Benedetti Deputy Editor (Print) Ginevra has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021, having first joined the team in 2011. She currently oversees the publication of the brand’s magazine each month, editing, writing and commissioning, from planning through to publication. Doing so doesn't come without it's fair share of stress (oh the endless deadlines!) so she welcomed the chance to find ways to unwind via this gift guide...

Seeing as best candles tend to feature on most gift guides throughout the Christmas period, we've avoided featuring them here. However, if you're dead set on buying one, there are oh-so-many available this season so a good place to start looking is through our tried and tested buying guide linked above.

Instead, we've focused on the new and unusual, cute stocking fillers and super smart buys that may not all scream wellness per se, but they will definitely bring a little joy and calm to someone's life.

As mentioned, most brands - from the small to the large - have range of wellness gifts to choose from so we've gathered ideas from independents as well as a few of Ideal Home's favourite stores like John Lewis, The White Company and Amazon.

So take our word for it and treat your loved ones to some stylish soothing treats - surely there's no better way to relax than to get all your Christmas shopping finished now?

Wellness Christmas gifts - our top picks

Why you can trust Ideal Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Want to find more Wellness Christmas gifts for friends and family? Or even just some gorgeous homeware, like a cosy throw or hot water bottle? Have a look at these retailers - they're bound to have a whole array of beautiful treats that will fit the bill...

Now that you've calmly gathered a whole host of gift ideas, why not get that last bit of your festive shopping done and dusted so you can kick back and enjoy a little me -time..?