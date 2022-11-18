Christmas gifts under £100 - splash the cash (but not too much!)

A spending limit of gifts under £100 may feel a bit rich for some, especially with this endless cost of living crisis that we're all enduring (and suffering) in.

But for many, especially those canny folk that managed to squirrel away a little cash in advance of the festive season, splashing out a little extra for Christmas is part and parcel of what the festivities are all about.

If - like us - you find that the build-up to Christmas is perhaps the most enjoyable part of the whole season, even more so than the big day, you'll take great pride in hunting down the perfect present for each of the lucky people on your gift list.

What's more, if you get all your shopping done in advance, you're less likely to end up with a last-minute panic and end up spending more than you had planned.

So to help you in your search, we've gathered together our pick of the best gifts under £100, to help you treat your friends and family to something a little extra special this year.

Don't worry though, we've not lost the plot - many of these gifts fall under the £75 mark, with some costing even less. But if you'd prefer your money to stretch further, check out our handy Christmas gifts under £50 round-up for more affordable present buying inspiration.

Not every single thing on our list is necessarily home-related, however they are all gorgeous things that you would use at home or keep in your home. There's plenty of variety too - there are gifts that would be great for mums or dads, family members, best friends and even teens.

We've gathered a range of items from a few of our favourite retailers like Amazon, John Lewis and Selfridges, as well as some unusual pieces from independent brands, too.

So what are you waiting for? Check out our festive edit of gifts under £100 now and leave all that last-minute present buying for those who are both unprepared and willing to spend a fortune... Happy shopping!

Christmas gifts under £100 - The Ideal Home edit

