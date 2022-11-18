Christmas gifts under £100 - splash the cash (but not too much!)
Want some inspiration for gifts under £100 mark? Start your festive shopping early and bag one of these brilliant pressies for your loved ones
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
A spending limit of gifts under £100 may feel a bit rich for some, especially with this endless cost of living crisis that we're all enduring (and suffering) in.
But for many, especially those canny folk that managed to squirrel away a little cash in advance of the festive season, splashing out a little extra for Christmas is part and parcel of what the festivities are all about.
If - like us - you find that the build-up to Christmas is perhaps the most enjoyable part of the whole season, even more so than the big day, you'll take great pride in hunting down the perfect present for each of the lucky people on your gift list.
What's more, if you get all your shopping done in advance, you're less likely to end up with a last-minute panic and end up spending more than you had planned.
So to help you in your search, we've gathered together our pick of the best gifts under £100, to help you treat your friends and family to something a little extra special this year.
Don't worry though, we've not lost the plot - many of these gifts fall under the £75 mark, with some costing even less. But if you'd prefer your money to stretch further, check out our handy Christmas gifts under £50 round-up for more affordable present buying inspiration.
Ginevra has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021, having first joined the team in 2011. She currently oversees the publication of the brand’s magazine each month, editing, writing and commissioning, from planning through to publication.
Not every single thing on our list is necessarily home-related, however they are all gorgeous things that you would use at home or keep in your home. There's plenty of variety too - there are gifts that would be great for mums or dads, family members, best friends and even teens.
We've gathered a range of items from a few of our favourite retailers like Amazon, John Lewis and Selfridges, as well as some unusual pieces from independent brands, too.
So what are you waiting for? Check out our festive edit of gifts under £100 now and leave all that last-minute present buying for those who are both unprepared and willing to spend a fortune... Happy shopping!
Christmas gifts under £100 - The Ideal Home edit
Why you can trust Ideal Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Available in Peach, Mustard or Olive, these 35 x 55cm super soft cushions will add a pop of welcome colour to your best sofa.
This super sturdy beauty is made from iron with a gorgeously rich painted surface - beautiful with or without blooms.
Brilliant earbuds with a beautiful case to boot - any teen or grown-up would love this stunning festive gift.
Mini versions of the luxe brand's shampoo, conditioner, body cleanser, body balm, facial cleanser, toner, hydrator and mouthwash.
Want a gift that looks more expensive than it actually is? This elegant 42 x 52cm ready mounted and framed print exactly that!
Also available in grey, white, purple, green or blue, this neat camera gives you instant snaps - perfect for festive selfies!
This classic best board game will provide a great distraction from the constant telly over the Christmas break.
Also available in a navy and pink leopard print design, this super cute teepee is perfect for cats and small dogs alike.
With key notes of nutmeg, clove, orange and cedarwood, this candle will make your home smell deliciously Christmassy.
With both a handy top handle and a crossbody strap, you'll find yourself hugging this cuddly bag for warmth on winter's chillier days.
Already have a best air fryer? Get the next must-have kitchen appliance - an espresso machine. And for under £100, too! Winning.
Here's where to shop for more gifts under £100
If you're looking to buy more gifts under £100? Then take a look at these stores as they have a wealth of brilliant gifts to suit all ages...
- Amazon home buys (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis home buys (opens in new tab)
- Primark home buys (opens in new tab)
- Oliver Bonas home buys (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair home buys (opens in new tab)
- H&M Home buys (opens in new tab)
- Dunelm home buys (opens in new tab)
- Made.com home buys (opens in new tab)
- M&S home buys (opens in new tab)
Now that's Christmas gifting sorted.