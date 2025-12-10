Pantone released their Colour of the Year for 2026 last week, 'Cloud Dancer', which has been subject to scrutiny and disappointment - not least by the Ideal Home team. While the white shade wasn't exactly the most inspiring shade we could've hoped for to inspire the New Year, as a Kitchen Editor who stays abreast of the latest kitchen trends, it certainly has a home in our cooking spaces.

2025 has seen an array of rainbow shades grace our kitchen cabinets, from pale pink to sky blue, and lately, rich burgundy and spice-inspired hues. While some of these colours aren't going anywhere, a new kitchen trend that embraces pared-back palettes has entered the fore, which makes 'Cloud Dancer' a much more promising entry.

White might not be the top choice for creating warm and inviting bedrooms and living rooms, but in kitchen ideas, this colour finds its stride. 'Cloud Dancer' is bright and invigorating, and this is exactly why you should consider it for your kitchen in 2026.

What is 'Cloud Dancer'?

(Image credit: Brent Darby)

Pantone's Colour of the Year is a highly anticipated reveal in the interiors world. Not only does it signify the shades that are making waves, but it also serves as an indicator of the lifestyle shifts and cultural phenomena taking shape in the upcoming year.

According to Pantone, this year's shade 'serves as a symbol of calming influence in a frenetic society rediscovering the value of measured consideration and quiet reflection.’ Our kitchens are often a place where chaotic energy peaks, whether it's via the after-school, weeknight dinner rush or hosting stresses that result in a few too many stern cross words. Colour is something that can make a big difference to these feelings, even subconsciously.

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Pantone adds that 'Cloud Dancer' is 'a billowy white imbued with serenity, it invites true relaxation and focus, allowing the mind to wander and creativity to breathe.' While we don't know what 2026 will bring, relaxation and focus is something that never goes amiss.

How to use 'Cloud Dancer' in your kitchen

Whether you have a small kitchen or a large, expansive space, neutral shades will help to enhance the sense of space, making your kitchen appear bigger and brighter. This doesn't mean you have to go for a stark white kitchen colour scheme; shades with warm undertones have been pinned as a top kitchen trend for 2026, creating an inviting atmosphere while keeping the colour scheme pared-back.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shaker kitchen ideas drenched in a white hue will create a fresh aesthetic with enduring appeal - you simply can't go wrong with a neutral scheme that will never date. What works well with a shade like 'Cloud Dancer' is that it has a warm undertone, which will make a kitchen feel cosy and inviting.

However, texture is key to making Cloud Dancer look more dynamic. 'Tiles give this understated white more depth, especially when the finish carries a slight movement or a softened glaze that takes the light in an interesting way. A painted wall can appear flat; a tiled surface brings a more tactile quality that works in both bright and subdued rooms,' adds Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca' Pietra.

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

If your kitchen colour scheme and tiles are already sorted, there are many other ways to incorporate 'cloud dancer' into your space. 'Pantone’s Cloud Dancer is a soft, gentle white that brings a sense of calm and light to a kitchen. It works beautifully alongside natural stone or warm-toned porcelain, allowing the textures and patterns of the materials to take centre stage,' explains Isabel Fernandez, director at Quorn Stone.

'Choosing a shade like this helps create a space that feels welcoming and timeless while remaining effortlessly elegant, making the kitchen a room that can be enjoyed every day,' Isabel adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Nick Smith Photography)

Accessories and freestanding furniture, like armchairs and soft furnishings, are a great way of adding bursts of cloud dancer into your kitchen. The colour lends itself well to plush furnishings, creating a comfortable space to lounge that also looks chic.

'By carving out a relaxed zone with a soft, welcoming sofa, you create a place where guests can unwind and enjoy the atmosphere - it’s the perfect way to blend comfort with cohesive design. Cloudy white and soft creams, for example, bring a gentle lightness to a scheme, softening the space whilst providing calm, airy warmth,' adds Shelley Fish, creative lead at Aurelo.

Shop the look

Smeg Smeg Klf03 Electric Kettle, 1.7l £128 at John Lewis Smeg's cream kettle is an excellent way of bringing the cloud dancer hues into your home - the retro design will last for years to come. M&S Pure Linen Cushion £19.50 at Marks and Spencer UK Whether you have a banquette or an armchair in your kitchen, add softness through cushions. I have this linen cushion from M&S which is so plump and heavyweight. Le Creuset Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Round Casserole £190 at John Lewis Le Creuset's 'Meringue' shade instantly sprung to mind when I first saw Cloud Dancer - it will look so chic on a hob.

'Cloud Dancer' might not be the most playful Colour of the Year we've seen, but it's enduring appeal and fresh look means it will be a guaranteed win in your kitchen.