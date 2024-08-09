Are bathroom panels cheaper than tiles? This budget bathroom design is a simple way to make an impact

If you're in the early stages of planning a bathroom renovation, you might wonder whether bathroom panels are cheaper than tiles. While bathroom tiles offer so much flexibility for a stylish design and are a practical choice, they can also come at a high cost, especially if you have a lot of surfaces to cover.

Bathroom panels are a lesser-known alternative, but one that could help you save some precious pennies in your bathroom renovation. Knowing where to spend and save in your design will be key to achieving the look you want within your budget and bathroom panels are a prime place to cut back - without compromising style.

Bathroom wall ideas have the ability to completely transform your space - whether you want a luxurious marble scheme or a warm wood look, there is something for every scheme.

Are bathroom panels cheaper than tiles?

Bathroom panels are a much more affordable alternative to tiles. The cost of tiles can add up quickly, especially if you're looking at handcrafted styles that are made in the UK.

Tiles are generally more expensive to produce and when you factor in the cost of grout and a tiler to complete the work (unless you're keen on a weekend bathroom DIY project), panels are a great way to save money and still achieve a dramatic look.

'Wall panels have been around for decades but have significantly grown in popularity in recent years. Innovation in bathroom wall panel delivery means that finishes such as marble, granite, wood and tile effect can be replicated to provide a cost-effective, sustainable alternative to these materials,' explains Lidia Cetrangolo, marketing manager at Grant Westfield.

'Bathroom panels provide a 100% waterproof surface, they don’t require grout, they are quicker to install, and they last longer—all without compromising on style. Not only are Multipanel wall panels design-led, easy to install and cost saving they are also manufactured with the environment in mind being FSC® certified (C128180) and are 100% recyclable at the end of their life span.'

Bathroom panels can range in cost and some styles might set you back a couple of hundred pounds, however, if you're looking for a budget option then you can find panels for as little as around £50. For example, these marble-effect panels from Amazon come as a pack of 7 for £51, covering a total of 4.55m2. For a simple white metro tile with no discounts, you could be looking at spending £112.50 at Topps Tiles, and this is without factoring in the cost of grout and professional labour.

I've rounded up just a couple of the scenarios in which opting for a bath panel could be a savvier solution than sticking to tiles.

1. Pick a tile replica

Bathroom tiles can level up your design and add so much personality. Whether it's an on-trend herringbone lay pattern or statement mosaic tiles, they can completely dictate how your bathroom looks and how practical it is to use.

However, some tiles can be costly and unless you're good at DIY, you'll probably need to call in a professional to handle the tiling and grouting. Instead of faffing about with all of the above, opt for a tile-effect wall panel instead. Herringbone styles are particularly impressive as it makes a complicated pattern easy to achieve, and you can make a statement over multiple walls with limited effort.

2. Go for an all over marble-effect

Marble is a premium material that will be too expensive for most of us, especially if you're looking for a budget bathroom idea, but bathroom panels will cleverly replicate the look for less.

This means you won't have to scrimp on where you put the material - you can even opt for an all-over marble look without the fear of it breaking the bank or being impractical. Bathroom panels aren't just convenient for saving money, they'll also cover walls and floors to make your bathroom into a practical washroom where splashes and spills are no bother.

3. Warm the scheme with faux wood

One of the simplest ways to add character to a bathroom is through warm tones and natural materials. Bathrooms can sometimes feel like clinical spaces that lack personality but if you want to sit back and relax in a room that feels like an extension of the rest of your home, then adding touches of wood will make it much more soothing.

Wall panelling has been making it big across the home, particularly in living rooms and bedrooms to tune into a more traditional look. Having made it to bathroom design too, we love the impact of slim light wood panels inspired by far-flung sunny destinations with down-to-earth neutral palettes.

4. Go for a dramatic stone

If you want to create a dramatic look in your bathroom then a statement stone-effect wall panel might be the answer. Real stone can be expensive, heavy and impractical if it's porous, so make life easier for yourself by simply opting for a waterproof wall panel.

Supersizing a stone isn't always possible when it's real so by using a lightweight material instead, you can create a statement with a veined stone splashed across an entire wall - or even on your bathroom flooring too.

Bathroom wall panels are a great way to save money on your renovation project and these ideas show you don't have to sacrifice on appearance. Which look would suit your scheme?