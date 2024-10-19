5 bathroom LED lighting ideas for a well-lit, energy-saving space that is anything but clinical

Bathroom LED lighting ideas might just be the answer to your dark bathroom woes. Bright, versatile and cost-saving, adding this lighting into your wash space will instantly add function to a room that you use every single day.

From LED strip lights, downlights, wall lights and spotlights, there are so many opportunities to add illumination to every corner of your bathroom and for every use. Adding decorative lighting around the edge of a bath tub or shower will create a glow ideal for ambient evenings where relaxation comes first, whereas LED lighting around a mirror will help you get the most out of your vanity unity.

The best bathroom lighting ideas involve carefully layered and thought-out choices that balance both practicality and style. These ways to use LED lighting in your own bathroom will inspire a bright and spacious atmosphere.

1. Illuminate the edge of a tub

(Image credit: Bathroom Mountain)

Whether you have a small bathroom where storage needs to be utilised in every possible space or you have a natural inlet in your design where there's a ledge around a tub, it's a great place to add LED lighting.

Making a focal point out of an otherwise plain area will mean you can use it for a purpose, whether that's for storing bathroom products or decorating with accessories. LED lighting will draw the eye to the area. Not to mention it will add the perfect glow for long evenings spent in the bath.

2. Backlight a mirror

(Image credit: Scudo Bathrooms)

There is no area that needs bathroom lighting as much as a mirror. A vanity area is where you'll need the most useful light, especially in dark winter mornings and evening getting-ready sessions where a bright light is required.

Bathroom mirror ideas are the perfect place to add LED lighting, as it can be attached to the edges around it or bought as a unit with lighting already included. A circular mirror will add softness to a bathroom design while oblong or irregular shapes will add a contemporary touch.

3. Add lighting to a shower

(Image credit: Perrin & Rowe)

I'm sure we all have those shower experiences that stick in our minds. When you've had a dreamy hotel shower experience, mimicking the same aesthetic in our homes is something to strive for. The best way to do this? LED lighting.

For a chic shower idea, it's all about the details. Consider adding LED lighting to the very top of a shower area to cast a warm glow downwards. It will be an instant luxury.

Adding LED lighting in this capacity also goes against the misconception that all LED lighting is stark and clinical - indirect sources with a warm bulb will complete a bathroom design and make it feel super high-end.

4. Create a well-lit nook

(Image credit: Ribble Valley Bathrooms)

Bathroom storage can be hard to come by, so creating a shower nook that can house your everyday products will make life simple - after all, a bathroom should put function first. Why not take it one step further with LED lighting?

An enjoyable shower experience is all about mood lighting and a calm ambience though, so consider a warmer bulb or a dimmable light.

'Lighting in a spa bathroom should be both practical and atmospheric. The dimmable properties mean that the lighting can light up the whole bathroom space, or create a relaxed, moody astrosphere to help unwind and chill after a long day,' explains Rikki Fothergill, bathroom style expert at Big Bathroom Shop.

5. Cover all bases with spotlights

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Finding the right bathroom ceiling light can be tricky. You want to prioritise style but adequate lighting is crucial in a wash space, so ensuring the whole room is well-illuminated, at all hours of the day, will be key.

Spotlights are great for this - and they're not just for modern bathroom ideas. While task lighting is handy for dark corners or specific work areas, adding spotlights across your ceiling will make sure the entire room is bright. Swapping to LED bulbs will help out your energy bills too.

Our favourite bathroom LED lights

Modern Chrome Plated LED IP44 Bathroom Strip £21.50 on Amazon Perfect for placing above a mirror, this modern chrome LED light will illuminate a vanity area with ease. 4 x Revive IP65 Chrome Round LED Bathroom Downlights £69.95 at Victorian Plumbing Cover all bases with these chrome spotlights, sitting flush to a ceiling they'll illumate an entire room. Lepro Bathroom Light £14.99 at Amazon Ideal for small bathrooms, this LED ceiling light will offer ample bright white light.

FAQs

Which LED lights are best for a bathroom?

LED lights are perfect for a bathroom and super easy to integrate into your design, but which should you choose? And what should you look out for when shopping for them?

'When planning bathroom lighting, LEDs are a great option to consider as they have versatility to be integrated via decorative fixtures or in strips and are a sustainable choice, consuming less energy, emitting minimal heat, and lasting for up to 25,000-50,000 hours. LEDs also feature a high Colour Rendering Index (CRI), ensuring accurate, natural representation of skin tones and colours—critical in a bathroom setting,' explains Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of Industville.

'If you’re using LEDs in your bathroom lighting, it’s important to aim for a blend of soft LED bulbs and stronger task lighting to ensure the space feels great and functions well too. Soft LEDs in decorative fixtures such as pendants or wall lights provide a gentle, ambient glow.'

Where will you be positioning LED lights in your bathroom?