5 ways to create a luxury bathroom built for relaxing - without breaking your budget

Let's face it, we all want a premium bathroom to switch off and relax in, but when budget doesn't allow for super spendy purchases, how do you get the look for less? Knowing the inside tricks for how to create a luxury bathroom on a budget will mean you don't have to make any big sacrifices and you'll still be able to achieve the chic space of your dreams.

We've likely all been guilty of saving plenty of luxe bathroom inspiration, but when planning a bathroom, it's easy to be seriously shocked by the potential cost. In the spirit of saving money but not compromising style, we spoke to experts to figure out what budget bathroom ideas you can try without impact

1. Decide where to spend and save

(Image credit: Future)

When you're trying to create a luxury bathroom on a budget, it's essential to decide where to spend and save. Compromise is inevitable, but knowing which things are worth splurging on will make your bathroom feel high-end in all the right places.

'If you are looking to create a luxury bathroom on a budget, there are certain pieces where you can invest and then choose cheaper items to save on costs. One such item we always recommend paying a little extra for is brassware, as this can then elevate cheaper sanitaryware which includes your basin and bath which are big ticket items,' explains Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms.

2. Pick a replica material

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Compromise is the key word when designing a luxury bathroom for less. Materials such as marble bathroom ideas are firm favourites for amping up the premium feel of a wash space but they come at a price, so having some flexibility over look vs material will benefit your budget.

'Our love affair with using marble in interiors continues to reach new heights and while synonymous with classic and luxury styling, marble can often be priced out of many people’s homes,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

'However, tile manufacturers can now replicate the beauty of marble on a porcelain tile, for a fraction of the cost and without compromising on the look. This can be a great way of creating luxury on a budget and with a multitude of different marble finishes, there is definitely an option for everyone.'

3. Add luxe accessories

(Image credit: Future PLC)

A simple way to add character to a bathroom is through accessories. Although you might not think to decorate your bathroom as you would other rooms around your home, a few luxe touches will go a long way.

'Lighting and mirrors have a big impact on the overall aesthetic of bathrooms. Illuminated mirrors add a touch of luxury and reflect light to create the illusion of space,' recommends Jorge Hernandez, head of design at Crosswater.

If you have a small bathroom or it lacks natural light then artificial lighting will be even more crucial. Focus on task lighting through wall sconces, ceiling light and even a bathroom lamp to make bath time more ambient.

4. Focus on the practical side

(Image credit: Future/James Merrell)

Although on the surface it doesn't sound nearly as glamorous, bathroom storage will be the unsung hero that will give you peace of mind that everything has a place.

'There is nothing luxurious or relaxing about an untidy space with lots of clutter, so built-in storage is essential. Choose space-saving modular vanity units to maximise the space you have in the design you want,' explains Jorge Hernandez, head of design at Crosswater.

Keeping bath products behind closed doors will create a sleek space built for relaxing. Tuck the unsightly things in baskets and behind cupboard doors, then you can accessorise with a chic scented candle and luxurious bath products.

5. Spruce up with a lick of paint

One of the most affordable ways to breathe new life into a bathroom is through bathroom paint ideas. A plain space (or worse, chipped paint) is unlikely to feel super luxurious, so don't be afraid of experimenting with colour and giving your bathroom a fresh lick of paint.

'Neutral hues punctuated with rich, earthy colours such as Sage Green and Soft Clay, have a sense of calm,' recommends Jorge Hernandez from Crosswater.

We love 'new neutrals', otherwise known as soft hues that are as easy to use and style as true neutrals are, but still inject a bit of personality into the design. 'Setting Plaster' by Farrow & Ball is a great example of this as it will add dimension while still being subtle enough to switch off around.

6. Go for classic styles

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Creating a luxurious bathroom on a budget isn't just about saving money in the initial purchasing period, but ensuring that what you do choose will stand the test of time. For example, bathroom tiles can be costly but also play a big part in your overall design, so choosing classic styles will help to prolong the longevity of your space.

'When carrying out a full bathroom renovation, it can be a big investment, and so choosing the right materials is important to achieve a high finish within your own budget. Our top tip is to try and choose tiles that are timeless and won’t date in style, that way you will love your bathroom for years to come,' advises Isabel Fernandez, marketing director at Quorn Stone.

'To create a luxury feel to any bathroom space, a marble effect tile will exude the classic elegance of marble whilst offering a lower cost option. Typically, porcelain and ceramic aren’t as expensive compared to materials such as real marble, providing a wonderful alternative to mimic the appearance of marble.'

7. Incorporate natural materials

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Think back to some of the most luxurious bathrooms you've ever visited. What comes to mind? For many of us, it will be spa-like sanctuaries in the Mediterranean and far beyond, filled with plenty of texture and natural materials that practically beg you to chill out.

'Wood in bathroom design is a classic and timeless choice. Like fine wine, it just gets better with age and never seems to lose its beauty, but it isn’t always the cheapest or most practical when used in a bathroom setting,' explains Lidia Cetrangolo, creative manager at Naturepanel.

'Instead, there are several surface options that replicate the beauty of wood, especially on-trend wooden slat walls at a fraction of the price of the real thing. One such surface material to consider is bathroom panels. As well as looking the part and oozing luxury, bathroom panels typically save on average £30/m2 over tiles, meaning they won’t break the bank.'

FAQs

How can I make my guest bathroom look expensive?

Making a guest bathroom look, and feel, expensive will be down to the small touches. Of course, take inspiration from the ideas above to make the design feel premium to the core (without overspending - it's a guest bathroom, after all), then add the finishing touches to make your family and friends feel extra special.

Adding a shower bench is one of the simplest ways to make a guest bathroom feel like a hotel-inspired space, providing a spot to lay out fresh towels and bath products. This means your guests don't need to pester you and can enjoy the little luxuries in your bathroom.

Which tip to make your bathroom feel more luxurious will you be trying first?