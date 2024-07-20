Do you need a shower bench? Interior experts share 4 ideas that prove it's the ultimate bathroom upgrade
Whether it's for storage or style, a shower bench might be your best purchase yet
Ever wondered why your bathroom doesn't quite feel complete? It could be that you're lacking a shower bench idea to amp up the storage and style of your wash space.
Bathrooms can often feel like cold and sterile spaces, so we're constantly on the hunt for design-first accessories that will add more character to a washroom. It's a challenge, especially if you're dealing with a particularly small bathroom where each item has to be as functional as it is fashionable. But that's where shower benches shine.
Adding a bench to your bathroom will create a casual spot for laying out towels and bath products but it will also add that much-needed place to perch - that isn't a toilet. We spoke to bathroom design experts to assess why you need this affordable shower room upgrade and how to use it to its advantage.
1. Create a spot for towels
It can be tricky to find somewhere to store towels in your bathroom, or even to find a cupboard outside of the room that can be utilised. There might not be a natural place to stack towels in your bathroom or room on walls to add hooks, so using a bench as a place to keep your towel ready for use will make shower time that little bit more streamlined.
Positioned near the opening to your shower, you can easily keep a towel on hand without dripping over the floor to reach other storage. Additionally, it's handy for leaving supplies for guests so that they can shower freely without needing to ask.
'Adding a bench to your bathroom is a wonderful idea on many levels. Not only does it provide a comfortable place to sit, but it also offers convenient bathroom storage for fresh, clean towels. You can stack them neatly on top, place them on an under-shelf, or store them out of sight if you opt for a storage bench,' adds Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography & film at Cox & Cox.
2. Upgrade bathtime ambience
If you're a lover of long soaks and ambient evenings spent relaxing in your bathroom, a bench might be the ultimate cherry on top of your bathroom aesthetic.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Benches offer so much flexibility when it comes to moving it around your space, so you can tuck it out of the way when the space needs to be more practical and bring it out to house bath oils, a drink and a book when it comes to zen time.
'Adding a stool or bench to a bathroom adds a layer of luxury to the space by providing an accessible surface to place a favourite book, a glass of wine, or your favourite bath products during those cherished moments of calm,' explains Poppy Munson, Product Developer at nkuku.
3. Make a bathroom scheme softer
Bathrooms tend to be quite clinical spaces, by nature of what they're used and in order to make them feel clean and tidy. But it's still an extension of your home and living spaces, so avoiding a sterile feel by adding softer accessories will help it feel like a room you actually want to spend time in.
A shower bench is great for this. In any sized bathroom it's best to avoid accessories that are purely aesthetic - after all, you don't need extra clutter taking up space in an already hectic space. Rather, design features that have both an aesthetic value but also a practical use will make much better use of limited room.
'Choosing a table or stool made from natural materials, such as reclaimed wood or jute, will add softness to the room and provide contrast against the polished finish of fixtures and fittings,' adds Poppy. Rustic bathrooms are perfect for relaxing in and will create a warm, homely feel.
4. Add accessibility to slippery areas
Perhaps you have a wet room or a walk-in shower area where the occasional slip is more common, you'll want to increase accessibility and ease of mind when walking on wet floors.
A shower bench can be great for this. You'll want to keep it towards the periphery of the area so it doesn't get damaged by water (depending on the material), but keeping it close by can provide useful stability.
If you have elderly or young children in your household, this will be particularly invaluable, but it's also handy to have a spot to rest on when needed.
Our favourite shower benches
FAQs
Do shower benches get mouldy?
Bathrooms are a hotspot for mould and mildew, so just like with any furniture purchase, you'll want to keep in mind how durable the material is with water and moisture.
If you choose a wooden shower bench then it can run the risk off becoming moldy, so you'll need to be careful about where you place it and ensure the room is well ventilated.
To reduce the risk of major mould growing, opting for a bamboo bench that is water-resistant will make it much easier to manage. It's naturally anti-microbial and can be treated with a waterproof finish making it great for bathrooms.
Shower benches can be as affordable or as much as an investment as you want them to be - either way, they're guaranteed to revamp your bathroom.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
-
Cuisinart Ice Cream and Gelato Professional review - ice cream at home has never tasted so good
Impress your friends with endless flavour combinations and velvety smooth ice cream
By Helen McCue
-
The most common garden weeds to look out for and what to do with them if they invade your garden
When it comes to weeds, these are the usual suspects to watch out for in your garden
By Kayleigh Dray
-
What is a pocket-sprung mattress? The pros and cons of this style of mattress
Experts explain what you need to know before investing in a pocket-sprung mattress
By Zoë Phillimore
-
5 timeless bathroom colour combinations that future-proof your space
These expert-approved colour combos are as on-trend as they are classic
By Holly Cockburn
-
16 tips for decluttering a bathroom – how to create a mess-free self-care sanctuary and keep it that way
These are the top tips for decluttering a bathroom from professional organisers
By Amy Hodge
-
Shopping edit – best bathroom mirrors to enhance beauty, on every level
Whether to aid a beauty regime or to enhance the decor, bathroom mirrors are invaluable
By Tamara Kelly
-
Bath shower screens – our pick of the best
Keep shower-time splashes at bay with these practical and chic glass bathtub shower screens
By Amy Cutmore
-
Beach Towels - Our Pick of the Best
Looking for beach towels for your holiday? Whether you're lounging by the shore or just looking to make the ultimate style statement, we've found our favourite beach towels
By Jennifer Ebert
-
Shower enclosures – our pick of the best
Updating your shower room? Not sure whether to choose a square shower enclosure or a large walk-in option? Let us help you decide.
By Stephanie Hendries
-
Bathroom lighting – our pick of the best
Looking for bathroom lighting? From flush ceiling lights to smart wall lights, check out these beautiful designs for inspiration
By Stephanie Hendries
-
Freestanding bathroom cabinets – our pick of the best
Looking for the perfect freestanding bathroom cabinet? From vanity units to tall cabinets, we've found a freestanding bathroom cabinet to suit all styles.
By Stephanie Hendries