Do you need a shower bench? Interior experts share 4 ideas that prove it's the ultimate bathroom upgrade

Ever wondered why your bathroom doesn't quite feel complete? It could be that you're lacking a shower bench idea to amp up the storage and style of your wash space.

Bathrooms can often feel like cold and sterile spaces, so we're constantly on the hunt for design-first accessories that will add more character to a washroom. It's a challenge, especially if you're dealing with a particularly small bathroom where each item has to be as functional as it is fashionable. But that's where shower benches shine.

Adding a bench to your bathroom will create a casual spot for laying out towels and bath products but it will also add that much-needed place to perch - that isn't a toilet. We spoke to bathroom design experts to assess why you need this affordable shower room upgrade and how to use it to its advantage.

1. Create a spot for towels

(Image credit: Future PLC/DAVID GILES)

It can be tricky to find somewhere to store towels in your bathroom, or even to find a cupboard outside of the room that can be utilised. There might not be a natural place to stack towels in your bathroom or room on walls to add hooks, so using a bench as a place to keep your towel ready for use will make shower time that little bit more streamlined.

Positioned near the opening to your shower, you can easily keep a towel on hand without dripping over the floor to reach other storage. Additionally, it's handy for leaving supplies for guests so that they can shower freely without needing to ask.

'Adding a bench to your bathroom is a wonderful idea on many levels. Not only does it provide a comfortable place to sit, but it also offers convenient bathroom storage for fresh, clean towels. You can stack them neatly on top, place them on an under-shelf, or store them out of sight if you opt for a storage bench,' adds Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography & film at Cox & Cox.

2. Upgrade bathtime ambience

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If you're a lover of long soaks and ambient evenings spent relaxing in your bathroom, a bench might be the ultimate cherry on top of your bathroom aesthetic.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Benches offer so much flexibility when it comes to moving it around your space, so you can tuck it out of the way when the space needs to be more practical and bring it out to house bath oils, a drink and a book when it comes to zen time.

'Adding a stool or bench to a bathroom adds a layer of luxury to the space by providing an accessible surface to place a favourite book, a glass of wine, or your favourite bath products during those cherished moments of calm,' explains Poppy Munson, Product Developer at nkuku.

3. Make a bathroom scheme softer

(Image credit: Future PLC/Louise O'Bryan)

Bathrooms tend to be quite clinical spaces, by nature of what they're used and in order to make them feel clean and tidy. But it's still an extension of your home and living spaces, so avoiding a sterile feel by adding softer accessories will help it feel like a room you actually want to spend time in.

A shower bench is great for this. In any sized bathroom it's best to avoid accessories that are purely aesthetic - after all, you don't need extra clutter taking up space in an already hectic space. Rather, design features that have both an aesthetic value but also a practical use will make much better use of limited room.

'Choosing a table or stool made from natural materials, such as reclaimed wood or jute, will add softness to the room and provide contrast against the polished finish of fixtures and fittings,' adds Poppy. Rustic bathrooms are perfect for relaxing in and will create a warm, homely feel.

4. Add accessibility to slippery areas

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Perhaps you have a wet room or a walk-in shower area where the occasional slip is more common, you'll want to increase accessibility and ease of mind when walking on wet floors.

A shower bench can be great for this. You'll want to keep it towards the periphery of the area so it doesn't get damaged by water (depending on the material), but keeping it close by can provide useful stability.

If you have elderly or young children in your household, this will be particularly invaluable, but it's also handy to have a spot to rest on when needed.

Our favourite shower benches

FAQs

Do shower benches get mouldy?

Bathrooms are a hotspot for mould and mildew, so just like with any furniture purchase, you'll want to keep in mind how durable the material is with water and moisture.

If you choose a wooden shower bench then it can run the risk off becoming moldy, so you'll need to be careful about where you place it and ensure the room is well ventilated.

To reduce the risk of major mould growing, opting for a bamboo bench that is water-resistant will make it much easier to manage. It's naturally anti-microbial and can be treated with a waterproof finish making it great for bathrooms.

Shower benches can be as affordable or as much as an investment as you want them to be - either way, they're guaranteed to revamp your bathroom.