8 simple steps to get your bathroom guest ready and spa-like fast ahead of hosting season

Knowing how to get your bathroom guest-ready is the perfect way to ensure your feel confident welcoming visitors into your home, as well as to help make them feel really valued.

Whether you have a dedicated guest bathroom or will be sharing your family bathroom, there are a whole bunch of easy and low-cost ways to spruce up any kind of space – and most will give you near instant results with minimal effort required.

The imminent arrival of guests often gives us the push we need to make a few upgrades and smarten up certain areas of the home so take time now to show your bathroom ideas a little love – you and your guests will enjoy using the room so much more if you do.

1. Declutter lotions and potions

Nothing says neglected like shelves full of almost-empty pots and bottles gathering towel dust. Now is a great time to take stock and have a good old clear out.

'Before guests arrive it’s nice to have a bit of a declutter in the bathroom to create a clean and tidy space,' confirms interior designer Claire Garner, director of Claire Garner Interiors.

When it comes to decluttering a bathroom, you might need to be a little ruthless – now is not the time for sentimentality. Most toiletries have a little symbol on the packaging somewhere that indicates how long they should be used after first opening – rinse and recycle containers and make space for guests to store their things while they're staying.

2. Deep clean the entire space

Once you have decluttered, it will be far easier to roll up your sleeves and get scrubbing. If there is one room of the house that seems to accumulate dust and grime faster than any other it has to be the bathroom.

While it is important to pay attention to getting your sanitaryware and brassware gleaming, do be sure to get into every last nook and cranny – the underside of the basin, skirting boards, the base of the toilet, the shower hose and so on.

One of the most common bathroom cleaning mistakes is to try to rush the job – many cleaning products need to be left for a while to get to work. Rinsing them off before they have had a chance to do their thing might result in a less-than-perfect finish.

One last thing, if you don't yet know how to clean grout, now is the time to learn – discolored grout is one of those things can really can let the whole space down.

If you've been using the same old toilet brush for as long as you can remember, or your toothbrush holder has seen better days, now is the time for an accessory refresh – the perfect way to create a luxury bathroom on a budget.

'Pulling together cohesive accessories such as waste baskets, soap dispensers and jars is the finishing touch any great bathroom needs,' says Melanie Olson, founder and owner of Melanie Olson Design Group. 'Having these items coordinate to the theme of the bathroom is the bow on the package.

'I would go a step further and ensure these items are stocked with the proper materials so they're always ready for guests and feel complete,' adds Melanie.

4. Provide good-sized fresh towels

Threadbare or stained towels are definitely not the way to make guests feel pampered, so now is a great time to invest in some new ones or, at the very least, to ensure you have a good stack of freshly laundered towels ready and waiting for their arrival.

You should really buy the best bathroom towels you can afford and make sure you know what size you are getting. While a standard-sized bath towel will suffice, at 70cm x 135cm, bath sheets feel far more luxurious as they measure a more generous 100cm x 160cm.

If you plan on using your existing towels for guests, be sure you know how to wash bath towels properly to make them smell fresh and feel fluffy.

5. Include some hotel-style touches

There is nothing nicer than arriving to stay somewhere and feeling that your hosts have gone the extra mile to ensure you feel properly looked-after with some spa-style bathroom ideas.

'For a hotel-like treat you could include some miniature toiletries, displayed in a stylish basket or tray,' suggests Claire Garner.

Other lovely little touches include hanging cosy bathrobes on the back of the bathroom door, popping some new slippers into the space and placing a vase of fresh flowers in the room. Make sure you have stocked up on spares of those often-forgotten items too – toothbrushes, flannels and cotton wool balls are all often much appreciated.

If you have guests with children coming to stay, why not treat them to a bath toy or two or surprise them with a bath bomb for bath time?

6. Add spa-like scents with candles

There can't be a single room of the house that won't benefit from a scented candle or two – they are the ideal way not only to add a cosy, relaxed vibe to the space, but also to ensure it smells beautiful too.

'Try placing a candle or diffuser in the room to create a spa- like atmosphere and help guests to feel relaxed,' advises Claire Garner. 'I would suggest keeping scents subtle with something like a lavender or eucalyptus.'

7. Introduce some greenery

Finding ways to enhance a sense of wellbeing in the bathroom will ensure this is a space that your guests really look forward to spending time in. Houseplants are a fantastic way to boost the feel-good factor in any room.

Certain plants work better in humid environments than others and amongst the best bathroom plants that absorb moisture are spider plants, Boston ferns and Peace Lilies.

If you are struggling for surface space, consider suspending plants from the ceiling in plant hangers – just make sure you dust them regularly to keep them looking fresh and glossy.

8. Check your towel warmers are working

Stepping out of a hot shower or bath and into a freezing cold bathroom is most definitely not a great feeling so make sure your bathroom heating is in tiptop condition before guests arrive.

'If you have guests coming over for the festive season, it’s a good idea to check any bathroom radiators or towel rails are performing correctly to ensure you have a lovely warm room for your visitors,' agrees Nick Duggan, managing director at The Radiator Centre. 'To do this, start by checking that the entire surface is warm, with no cold patches. If the towel rail or radiator is warm in some areas but cold in others, there may be air trapped inside.

'Hydronic systems might also make gurgling or banging noises if there’s trapped air inside or a circulation issue,' continues Nick. 'This can usually be resolved by bleeding the radiator (using a radiator key to release trapped air from the bleed valve). It’s also a good idea to inspect the valves and ensure they are fully open or set to the desired level.'

Don't forget too that a good-sized towel warmer can also help with your towel storage ideas and will keep them fresh and dry between uses.

While you might not have the time to give your bathroom lighting scheme a total overhaul just before guests arrive, there are several budget bathroom lighting ideas you should consider that will make a massive difference to the look and feel of the space.

The quickest and easiest way to update the lighting in your bathroom is to use battery-powered lamps and LED strips and bulbs. They can be placed anywhere you like – beneath mirrors and shelves, within cupboards or dotted about on window sills.

Got a little more time to spruce up your guest bathroom? Check out the best colour to paint a bathroom to give the space an entirely new look.