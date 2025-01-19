Fluffy toilet seat covers are back! Toiletscaping is going viral but bathroom experts warn against this ‘unhygienic’ trend
Yep, people really are decorating their loos
Your toilet seat may be the last thing you think to decorate. Still, social media is currently going crazy for the quirky toiletscaping trend — where users are adding decorative items, fluffy seat covers and even adorning their bowls with multiple colourful gel discs.
Of all the different bathroom ideas, toiletscaping is by far the least conventional I’ve come across. In fact, experts have warned against this craze, as fluffy seat covers are known to be a breeding ground for bacteria.
Bathrooms are humid environments, and you might already know the importance of preventing condensation from forming on your toilet cistern, however, this latest trend could actually make the problem worse.
Why is toiletscaping suddenly so popular?
@sarahvelushamazon
transform my poo place into a pink dream ♬ original sound - sarahvelushamazon
‘Toiletscaping can be a way to add personality to your bathroom and it’s likely trending at the moment on social media because people are sharing their designs as a form of self-expression. However, it’s important to approach it with practicality in mind. Hygiene should always come first. Bathrooms are naturally humid environments and this can create a breeding ground for bacteria if decorative items aren’t cleaned regularly or if they trap moisture,’ says Brian Toward, bathroom specialist and owner of the bathroom retail company Wholesale Domestic.
In particular, it is the addition of fluffy toilet seat covers that makes this trend so unhygienic. Despite being incredibly soft to sit on, soft furnishing easily harbours damp and mould in humid conditions — and with your bathroom most likely the wettest place in the house, where you want to get rid of damp, not encourage it.
Fluffy toilet seat covers: ‘can be difficult to clean thoroughly and may gather germs over time. If someone is determined to use them, I’d recommend opting for machine-washable options and washing them frequently at high temperatures,’ says Brian.
How to toiletscape safely
If toiletscaping is something that appeals to you, don’t worry, you can still craft the toilet of your dreams — you just have to think more practically about it.
‘You don’t need to avoid toiletscaping all together, but it’s important to create a balance between aesthetics and practicality,’ says Brian. ‘Overdecorating or using materials that are difficult to clean can become a hygiene issue. Instead, people could focus on adding decorations that enhance the space without compromising cleanliness. For example, choosing wipeable, non-porous materials and avoiding cluttering areas that are prone to splashes or spills.’
Instead of going for a fluffy cover, you could add elements that could help control moisture levels — such as a bathroom plant that absorbs moisture. You could invest in a quirky toilet roll holder or even add some prints to your walls, to make sitting on your toilet more visually appealing!
While we agree your toilet should be a comfortable and personal space, you should never skimp on hygiene — so put your fluffy seat cover away and focus on our bathroom decor top picks.
You can still have a quirky, fun bathroom without affecting your hygiene standards - this playful toilet roll holder from Dunelm is proof of that.
Adding some wall art to your bathroom can add a personal touch to your space — just make sure you use a metal frame to stop your print getting damp.
